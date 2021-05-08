MAC nursing students persevere through pandemic changes in classroom and workforce

In the early stages of the pandemic, Mineral Area College Allied Health Director Angela Erickson received many phone calls from people wanting to become involved.

“It was so interesting because people would call me and say, ‘I need to be part of this. What do I need to do?’” she explained. “I bet I got a dozen calls from people that were ready to make a change in their career path because of what they were seeing nursing doing.”

Although hailed as heroes, the harsh realities of being a nurse were on full display in the pandemic.

“If they're not running from it, and if they're running to it, that says a lot about who they are,” Erickson said. “I felt that it was so interesting when people were calling me saying, ‘I want to be part of this,’ because it wasn't always shown in the best light. You saw nurses crying and mask marks all over their face and exhaustion and all of that. That's just the truth of it.”

Last year, MAC put 71 licensed nurses out into the community during the pandemic between its two programs.

But this is nothing new as the school has been pumping nurses into the Parkland community for years. The school’s 53rd class of nurses will graduate this year.