MAC nursing students persevere through pandemic changes in classroom and workforce

In the early stages of the pandemic, Mineral Area College Allied Health Director Angela Erickson received many phone calls from people wanting to become involved.
“It was so interesting because people would call me and say, ‘I need to be part of this. What do I need to do?’” she explained. “I bet I got a dozen calls from people that were ready to make a change in their career path because of what they were seeing nursing doing.”
Although hailed as heroes, the harsh realities of being a nurse were on full display in the pandemic.
“If they're not running from it, and if they're running to it, that says a lot about who they are,” Erickson said. “I felt that it was so interesting when people were calling me saying, ‘I want to be part of this,’ because it wasn't always shown in the best light. You saw nurses crying and mask marks all over their face and exhaustion and all of that. That's just the truth of it.”
Last year, MAC put 71 licensed nurses out into the community during the pandemic between its two programs.
But this is nothing new as the school has been pumping nurses into the Parkland community for years. The school’s 53rd class of nurses will graduate this year.
MAC has a LPN and RN program. The LPN program is one-year certificate program, which starts in August and ends in July. The RN program is a two-year associate’s degree.
“We take 37 in the associate degree freshman year and we take 33 in the PN program,” Erickson said. “But there's 49 seats in the ADN sophomore year, which means that a lot of our PN students go right into sophomore year and complete their RN at the same time as the other students.”
The deadline for applying to the programs is Dec. 15. MAC requires placement scores and three pre-requisites, English composition, intro to chemistry, and quantitative reasoning.
Erickson said she was concerned applications would decrease this year, but they still had 130-140 applications, which is what they normally receive. Most applicants apply to both programs.
Last year, 47 of the 49 students graduated. This year, they are on track to graduate 48 of 49. One student had to withdraw for personal reasons.
“We've struggled with retention in the past,” Erickson said. “We had made some changes a few years ago, really focused on remediation.”
But the pandemic definitely changed things in the program.
As soon as administrators realized students would not be able to return to campus, they scrambled to buy a virtual simulation program for the nursing students. Instructors did classes through Zoom and assigned cases through the virtual program.
The students who graduated in May hadn’t been in a clinical setting since February.
“Our students finished out that year at home,” Erickson said. “We were real concerned because we were afraid pass rates would be affected. They actually went up.”
Their pass rate on the licensing exam went up 4% and exceeded the 84% national average.
“What I've heard from them is that that virtual simulation was so powerful for them,” she said. “We actually went ahead and incorporated it this year into the curriculum.
“A lot of the graduates said they need to be doing these virtual simulations from freshman year. So we started it.”
Erickson said she felt especially proud of those students for sticking it out even though they had to finish the program isolated at home.
“Then they entered the field in a time where they had to wear PPE for 12 to 13 hours non-stop,” she added. “I hear from them often, and they're doing wonderful things.”
The LPN students were able to return to and finish on campus in the summer.
“I went to administration and told them how important it was to get them back because they were struggling at home,” Erickson explained. “So we got them back. We socially distanced in Rice Lecture Hall.
This fall, both programs were able to return to the clinical setting of hospitals, although some partners decreased the number of students they allowed on the floor.
“CARES (Act) funds actually allowed us to purchase PPE for all of our students, so that the hospitals wouldn't be burdened with that cost,” she said. “And that saved us.”
They were not able to return to long-term care facilities, which Erickson said they understood.
“So we just did whatever we could,” she added. “We used that virtual simulation. We had a lot more in-person simulations here on campus. And then we just tried to make sure we rotated all of them through so they got the experience they needed.”
Funding from the CARES Act has also helped MAC to buy more beds and simulated patient manikins to allow for more social distancing between students.
“CARES funds has been tremendously valuable to us,” Erickson said. “In keeping them as active as we can here on campus doing those skills, but also giving them the space to do it safely.”
When not able to get into the clinical settings, students have also had a chance to ride along with the Washington County Ambulance District, who the school partners with for its paramedic program.
Students have also gotten the opportunity to assist with several COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Erickson said she’s been really impressed with the students in the clinics.
“People think, well, they're just giving injections, but they're also developing those interpersonal communication skills,” she explained. “That's really important. People aren't just going in and getting a flu shot.
“For people going in to get this new vaccine quickly developed, there's some hesitancy. So the students have to really develop that ability quickly to put their minds at ease (and) make sure they understand they're doing the right thing for themselves and the community.”
