Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

Nursing professionals have faced more challenges during the past 14 months than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Daily Journal partnered with Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank and Mineral Area College to honor 10 nurses who have made a significant impact on their patients.
We let our readers nominate nurses who have gone above and beyond to offer compassionate care. Our readers nominated 55 nurses and there were some incredible stories shared.
A panel of four judges selected nine nurses to feature within this section. The 10th nurse was selected by our readers.
Six of those nurses chosen work for BJC.
“Nursing has been voted as the most trusted profession year after year,” Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “The nature of the intimate care, communication, and compassion nurses provide every day to every patient has earned them this recognition.
“We are so honored to recognize these six nurses along with all the nurses that have given their heart and soul during this pandemic, day in and day out.”
Nurses have faced the COVID pandemic with courage and compassion.
“The courage and resiliency displayed by nurses during this pandemic has truly been remarkable,” said Heather Taliaferro, VP Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer at Parkland Health Center. “They have been courageous in the fact that they have placed their own fear of the unknown to assist those in need. They have advocated that the right care and treatment has occurred at the right time.”
Nurses were there for patients when family members, even husbands and wives, couldn’t be there.
“When family members were restricted from being with loved ones during their illness, (nurses) stepped up and provided comfort and support to those in need,” Taliaferro said. “While at times nurses felt helpless in the battle against COVID, they remained resilient and continued to assist in the fight.”
She said nurses have also learned to be innovative in their operations of their work.
“We have become accustomed to the challenges of increasing resources when supply was limited,” she said. “Nurses have remained committed to serve those in need no matter the circumstance."