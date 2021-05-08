Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

Nursing professionals have faced more challenges during the past 14 months than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Daily Journal partnered with Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank and Mineral Area College to honor 10 nurses who have made a significant impact on their patients.

We let our readers nominate nurses who have gone above and beyond to offer compassionate care. Our readers nominated 55 nurses and there were some incredible stories shared.

A panel of four judges selected nine nurses to feature within this section. The 10th nurse was selected by our readers.

Six of those nurses chosen work for BJC.

“Nursing has been voted as the most trusted profession year after year,” Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “The nature of the intimate care, communication, and compassion nurses provide every day to every patient has earned them this recognition.

“We are so honored to recognize these six nurses along with all the nurses that have given their heart and soul during this pandemic, day in and day out.”

