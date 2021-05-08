Farmington native Railean King is a head nurse at (SMMHC).
King, 33, has worked for SMMHC her whole career, starting with working there as a psychiatric technician at the age of 19.
King’s supervisor Justin Cannell spoke about her work ethic and her value to SMHHC.
“She’s one of our top nurses. One of the things about Railean that stands out, whenever we have new nurses or staff orienting, they want to be with her.
“She has an infectious personality. People want to flock to be a part of her team. If she was to leave the ward she is on and go to another ward, she would have people following her. She’s an excellent leader and nurse.
"She has great clinical judgment and skill, she’s pretty much the total package. She’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made as part of promoting somebody to a position, in her case, the head nurse.”
As head nurse of her unit, she has 19 patients to oversee treatment of.
"I guide their treatment, I have discussions with doctors and social workers and collaborate with a lot of different disciplines to try to come together to give the best treatment possible," she said. "I work with a crew of five to seven psychiatric techs a day — they definitely run the show.
"If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t survive it, they are definitely the backbone of that place. I guide them through their daily jobs and they assist me with my needs. They look to me for answers for everything and they get the job done very well. It’s a big family there. Everybody can almost read each other’s minds there.”
According to King, working with psychiatric patients at SMMHC is definitely different than a regular medical facility.
“The difference between the illnesses I come across ... they are dealing with a medical illness with a patient versus my dealing with someone that’s in an emotional crises or illness and finding ways to help them cope with those situations so they can be good citizens and participate in society with a normal balance in their lives.”
King is known to assist with some of the patients when they go to medical facilities for medical care.
“The population that we work with, you have some individuals that fear even leaving our facility,” she said. “It’s a part of being a part of their lives and the difference in their lives, making sure that their needs are met. If those needs require me to be with them to help them through the situation, then I would be happy to get up extremely early and leave on a long trip.”
She and her husband Justin live on a “mini farm” outside of Farmington with three kids, nine goats, a donkey, ducks and chickens.
To add to her busy life, King has just taken on a new dimension to her life by being a foster mother to a 12-week-old boy.
King credits her employer and coworkers with their assistance on taking on a foster child.
“I do work with some great leaders and teammates,” she said. “When we took this foster baby; that was definitely life-changing for us. It requires a lot of work to do something like that.
"I needed some time off and they were very generous and helpful with me. I’m very proud to be a part of that team. Everybody rallied together and made sure that I had everything that I needed for the little guy. They were a huge part in that.”
