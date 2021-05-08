Railean King

"If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t survive it, they are definitely the backbone of that place. I guide them through their daily jobs and they assist me with my needs. They look to me for answers for everything and they get the job done very well. It’s a big family there. Everybody can almost read each other’s minds there.”

According to King, working with psychiatric patients at SMMHC is definitely different than a regular medical facility.

“The difference between the illnesses I come across ... they are dealing with a medical illness with a patient versus my dealing with someone that’s in an emotional crises or illness and finding ways to help them cope with those situations so they can be good citizens and participate in society with a normal balance in their lives.”

King is known to assist with some of the patients when they go to medical facilities for medical care.

“The population that we work with, you have some individuals that fear even leaving our facility,” she said. “It’s a part of being a part of their lives and the difference in their lives, making sure that their needs are met. If those needs require me to be with them to help them through the situation, then I would be happy to get up extremely early and leave on a long trip.”