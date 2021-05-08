He’s one of the frontline workers who has battled the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s an Intensive Care Unit nurse who works diligently to keep patients alive. ICU nurses – or critical care nurses – are for patients who are experiencing serious, often life-threatening, health problems. Often the medical issues of these patients are complicated, intense and sometimes demanding.
Similar to other healthcare professionals, ICU nurses must be critical thinkers and decisionmakers and must constantly analyze their patients’ condition in order to provide the best treatment for them. They work well under pressure and as a team. They provide treatment to patients who need post-operative care, critical care and more. They communicate with families, monitor their patients and equipment used for their care, and so much more.
Although the life of an ICU nurse can be extremely challenging, it can also be thoroughly rewarding.
Ricky Gray, a resident of Bonne Terre, is an ICU nurse who has dedicated his life to helping others. He has been a registered nurse in the community for 20 years. Gray has been employed at Parkland Health Center for the last six years.
He began his career as an RN in 2001 and has worked at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and St. Anthony’s Medical Center. In addition, he has worked in various positions as a nurse, from floor nurse to cardiac care to ICU, his current position.
In his nomination, it was stated that he has “the biggest heart, full of compassion for others and never stops caring for and about his patients even when his shift ends.”
The person continued, “Anyone who has had interactions with Ricky as a nurse have nothing but good things to say about his bedside manner, his personality or the care he takes with the family members of his patients.”
He works the weekend night shift in the ICU.
The person nominating Gray said, “He has been in the COVID trenches since day one and has worked so hard beside his teammates to give the best possible care to all that have passed through the ICU.”
“Ricky lives in the community that he serves and sees firsthand how COVID has changed the healthcare system and the general lives of those around him,” the nominator wrote about Gray. “His heart and unending desire to help others is beyond reproach.”
During his years of service as a nurse, he has worked with many people and helped many patients.
There are several things Gray thoroughly enjoys about being an RN. At the top of his list is seeing patients’ improvement during his shift. This is very important to him.
Second, Gray thoroughly enjoys caring and “just loving on people when they need it the most.”
He said, “When you think you are having a bad day, you don’t have to look very far to count your blessings.”
Gray said there is a misconception regarding nurses.
“As nurses, we do so many more things than just patient care,” he said. “We do whatever it takes to care for the patients, family members and maintaining a safe environment, just to name a few.”
A difficult aspect of the job of a nurse is the mental, emotional and physical stress.
“I think all healthcare workers, no matter what department they are in or capacity they serve, are important and should be recognized and appreciated,” he said. “We are not separate, but are one body working together.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
