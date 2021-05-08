Ricky Gray

In his nomination, it was stated that he has “the biggest heart, full of compassion for others and never stops caring for and about his patients even when his shift ends.”

The person continued, “Anyone who has had interactions with Ricky as a nurse have nothing but good things to say about his bedside manner, his personality or the care he takes with the family members of his patients.”

He works the weekend night shift in the ICU.

The person nominating Gray said, “He has been in the COVID trenches since day one and has worked so hard beside his teammates to give the best possible care to all that have passed through the ICU.”

“Ricky lives in the community that he serves and sees firsthand how COVID has changed the healthcare system and the general lives of those around him,” the nominator wrote about Gray. “His heart and unending desire to help others is beyond reproach.”

During his years of service as a nurse, he has worked with many people and helped many patients.

There are several things Gray thoroughly enjoys about being an RN. At the top of his list is seeing patients’ improvement during his shift. This is very important to him.