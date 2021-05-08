Stevie Stanley lets her patients know they are not alone.
Stanley of Bonne Terre, was the assistant director of nursing for Southbrook Skilled Nursing when nominated, but has since begun working at A1 Home Care in Bonne Terre.
“To say working with the elderly is a passion for her is an understatement. Stevie is the very definition and more of a nurse,” read her nomination. “She puts others needs before her own and is not happy until those around her are taken care of. Covid has been hard on everyone especially her residents in the nursing home. I have no doubt that hers were the most well taken care of and happiest residents of them all.”
Additionally, the nomination points to the challenges of balancing her family with nursing school, her drive to continue her education and help others, and her dedication to going the extra mile for patients and residents.
“From dressing up as Santa to just a simple smile to let them know they are not alone. Anyone who is or has family under Stevie’s care, should feel at ease and confident knowing that their family will feel treated as her own,” the nomination read. “She is the one I call for any trusted advice when it comes to anything. She will always be number one in my book!”
Stanley said she was touched by the recognition. She was interviewed right before she left Southbrook for A1 Homecare.
“I have very supportive coworkers and we helped each other through that time,” she said. “We got through COVID through lots of praying, positive reinforcement, helping each other out. It’s so important to work in a positive, supportive environment. I’ve been very lucky to have coworkers I’m close with and I’ll miss very much when I do leave.”
Southbrook was her first employer out of MAC’s nursing school. One of the things she likes to do is help residents transition from “their home” life, to their new “home” life. She said she wants to also help them navigate the challenges of their senior years as gracefully and easily as possible.
“We have certain residents who were used to a certain way of life, or maybe they loved going to McDonald’s every Friday,” she said. “He’s passed away now, but one of our residents had said he loved McDonald’s. Frequently, he would refuse to cooperate, so I’d offer to get him a milkshake if he got up and did therapy. It would make his day. Just little things like that."
Stanley said she also doesn’t think people realize how difficult long-term care work is, or skilled nursing facilities can operate on an acute level.
“We can start IVs, we do peritoneal dialysis here, we do a wide array of different things people don’t normally associate with long-term care,” she said. “We have labs that come in, X-rays, ultrasounds, we have Dopplers that we can do here — work that’s associated with an acute setting, but we’re keeping a home-like setting, as well. They think it’s just a nursing home where people come to die, and that’s not necessarily true, we also offer rehab services to get people back home.”
Stanley said she hopes more people join the nursing profession, given that COVID-19 was particularly hard on the industry, and saw a lot of quitting and retirement among seasoned nurses.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
