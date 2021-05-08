Stevie Stanley

“I have very supportive coworkers and we helped each other through that time,” she said. “We got through COVID through lots of praying, positive reinforcement, helping each other out. It’s so important to work in a positive, supportive environment. I’ve been very lucky to have coworkers I’m close with and I’ll miss very much when I do leave.”

Southbrook was her first employer out of MAC’s nursing school. One of the things she likes to do is help residents transition from “their home” life, to their new “home” life. She said she wants to also help them navigate the challenges of their senior years as gracefully and easily as possible.

“We have certain residents who were used to a certain way of life, or maybe they loved going to McDonald’s every Friday,” she said. “He’s passed away now, but one of our residents had said he loved McDonald’s. Frequently, he would refuse to cooperate, so I’d offer to get him a milkshake if he got up and did therapy. It would make his day. Just little things like that."

Stanley said she also doesn’t think people realize how difficult long-term care work is, or skilled nursing facilities can operate on an acute level.