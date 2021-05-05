Expanding the Supreme Court Is a Bad Road to Go Down

In 1937, after a series of rulings undercutting his New Deal legislation, President Franklin Roosevelt proposed expanding the Supreme Court to as many as 15 justices.

His attempt to use brute political force to seize control of the Supreme Court was – and still is – widely criticized. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself said, "I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court." She added: "Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time."

Expanding the Supreme Court was a bad idea then, and it’s a bad idea now. Yet, that’s exactly what Democrats in Washington are trying to do.

Recently, congressional Democrats introduced legislation to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13. This legislation came shortly after President Joe Biden signed an executive order establishing a 36-member commission to investigate and analyze the work of the Supreme Court, with specific orders to consider expanding the court and eliminating lifetime appointments.

An executive branch commission that investigates and analyzes the work of the Supreme Court is dangerous. It challenges the balance of power between the executive and judicial branches, and it puts the court in a much more partisan and political place than it should be.