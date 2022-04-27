Experienced check artist gets into more trouble

This story originally appeared in the April 1, 1932, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Ray Cain, alias Miller, who according to Deputy Sheriff Bayles, has served three terms in the penitentiary and one term in the reformatory, seems to have gotten into more trouble that will result In another stay at the state penitentiary.

Cain was arrested at Bloomsdale last Tuesday by Constable Pres Dawson on a charge of passing worthless checks. Deputy Bayless, in telling about his arrest, said that Cain had only recently returned to this community after being liberated from the state penitentiary where he had been sent from this county after being convicted on a check charge.

He was first heard of in Washington County where he passed some checks out succeeded in escaping from the officers. Coming to this county, he set out with several blank checkbooks and posed as a stock buyer. Going to the Trench Village neighborhood, he bought stock in the amount of $70 from Lawrence Lahay, $210 from Rolla Soden and several others of varying amounts, paying for them with his checks, which were found to be worthless.

The authorities traced him to Bloomsdale where he was caught. He planned to send a truck after the cattle the evening he was arrested.

