 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Experienced check artist gets into more trouble

  • 0

This story originally appeared in the April 1, 1932, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Ray Cain, alias Miller, who according to Deputy Sheriff Bayles, has served three terms in the penitentiary and one term in the reformatory, seems to have gotten into more trouble that will result In another stay at the state penitentiary.

Cain was arrested at Bloomsdale last Tuesday by Constable Pres Dawson on a charge of passing worthless checks. Deputy Bayless, in telling about his arrest, said that Cain had only recently returned to this community after being liberated from the state penitentiary where he had been sent from this county after being convicted on a check charge.

He was first heard of in Washington County where he passed some checks out succeeded in escaping from the officers. Coming to this county, he set out with several blank checkbooks and posed as a stock buyer. Going to the Trench Village neighborhood, he bought stock in the amount of $70 from Lawrence Lahay, $210 from Rolla Soden and several others of varying amounts, paying for them with his checks, which were found to be worthless.

People are also reading…

The authorities traced him to Bloomsdale where he was caught. He planned to send a truck after the cattle the evening he was arrested.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Country Days details announced

Country Days details announced

As preparations continue for the June 3-5 return of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Country Days, Director of Events Dee…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News