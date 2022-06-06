Extended use of relievers won series for Cardinals

CHICAGO — As he circulated from reliever to reliever in the outfield during batting practice Sunday, manager Oliver Marmol found the one of his lockdown trio who did not pitch in the weekend’s doubleheader.

“I said, ‘Cabby, how you feeling?’” Marmol recalled.

Genesis “Cabby” Cabrera had finished playing catch, testing his arm, testing that troublesome fingernail that keeps coming apart, and told his manager he felt good, fine, strong, ready to go. Marmol nodded. As Marmol pivoted to make the next stop on his checkup tour, Cabrera called out to get his attention. Marmol turned back to see the lefty raising four fingers.

The message was clear: He had four innings to give.

“So,” Marmol said hours later, “I took him up on it.”

For the second time is as many days, the Cardinals tested the elasticity of a leading reliever, sent a message about the bullpen’s makeup, and were rewarded with a second win is as many games.

Cabrera pitched four unyielding innings in relief of starter Adam Wainwright to first buy the Cardinals’ a chance to tie Sunday night’s game against the Cubs and then win it, 5-3, in the 11th inning at Wrigley Field. Cabrera got the win and, by throwing a scoreless 11th inning, closed the game, too.

He struck out five, including Jason Heyward in the 11th to earn the chance to finish what he held. A groundout ended the game, secured the series win for the Cardinals, and moved them within a half game of first place in the NL Central.

“That’s unbelievable. It really is unbelievable for him to take the ball and do what he did,” Marmol said. “Came right at guys. Had all three pitches going. The changeup. The breaking ball. The fastball was electric. That was impressive.”

It was also unexpected.

In the final two games of the Cardinals’ series victory at Wrigley, the three pitchers usually tasked with pitching the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings with a lead were ready to cover the seventh, eighth, and ninth on their own, if needed. Or more. Co-closers Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos each pitched at least two innings the Cardinals’ Game 2 victory during Saturday’s doubleheader. Their extended use freed Cabrera (3-1) to pitch multiple innings Sunday. Combined, the trio threw 8 2/3 innings, struck out 12 and allowed one earned run.

Three of the innings they pitched started with a runner in scoring position due to extra-inning rules, including two of the four Cabrera shouldered Sunday.

“We’re just a really flexible bullpen,” Helsley said. “I feel like we all could cover one out or 12 outs like he just did. We’ve all been starters before, so we know how to get multiple outs and cover multiple innings. Everybody down there (in the bullpen) has good stuff to face one time through. I think (Cabrera) has that kind of starter mindset. I’m going to take the ball and keep it until you take it away from me.”

“He always says he wants to be a starter, jokingly,” said rookie Juan Yepez, whose 11th-inning RBI single provided the decisive run Cabrera preserved.

The Cardinals were determined to avoid using Cabrera in Saturday’s doubleheader. He had some damage to an acrylic nail he uses to protect the fingernail on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Wainwright, who also has a fake nail to address damage to a fingernail on his pitching hand, described how when the nail splits every pitch can feel like someone jamming a needle in the soft flesh under the nail.

The Cardinals’ trainer could not find an appointment at a nail salon in Chicago on Sunday for Cabrera. (“Very busy here,” Cabrera said.) So they improvised a fix for the nail in the clubhouse, and the lefty insisted he felt fine, had no issues with the nail.

Told he had just thrown 58 pitches, exactly twice as many as his season high, Cabrera lowered his head.

“Ooof,” he said and referenced the last time he threw that many in a game. “A lot of years ago. A couple of years ago.”

Cabrera’s four innings were the most he pitched since 4 2/3 innings in second big-league appearance. That was a start against Cincinnati on June 4, 2019. That was also his most recent start in the big leagues. In his next 120 appearances, Cabrera was a shorter-burst reliever – a setup man or counterpunch to the opponent’s best left-handed hitter.

The reasons Cabrera gave for flashing the four fingers to his manager was how “the bullpen was busy” covering most of Saturday’s doubleheader, given that right-handed reliever Andre Pallante started one of the games. He had also gone a week without pitching, and the rest he, Helsley, and Gallegos had ahead of the four-day, five-game visit to Wrigley was the most significant factor in how much they were asked to pitch.

The story of Cabrera being ready for four spread to teammates.

“I kind of took that personally,” said Wainwright, who netted a quality start with seven innings and two runs allowed. “He ended up pitching four. … Maybe, we’re just a team of piggybackers now. Well, if they’re all guys who want to be starters in the first place, anyways, we’ll see what they’re worth down there.”

Through spring training, Marmol advertised a rethinking of bullpen use, one that did not adhere to traditional roles and instead targeted the best relievers for the most important moment of the game. The closer would be uprooted from the ninth inning if the seventh was the inning where the game was to be won. There has been more of that in the past two weeks as Helsley collected saves. But, the manager has just as often talked about the need to find other relievers to emerge, especially a complementary group of right-handers to get key outs.

In the series at Wrigley, Marmol’s choices showed that search continues and the request for more consistency from the bullpen – or changes to its makeup – could be an outside move.

In the Cardinals’ three wins against the Cubs, relievers pitched 12 2/3 innings. That group, which included the late-inning trio and rookie Zack Thompson, struck out 15 and had a 1.42 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP in the series. Helsley, Gallegos, and Cabrera pitched 8 2/3 of the final 21 innings in the series. Impressive, yes. Unexpected, certainly. Sustainable?

“Sustainable? Yes,” Marmol said in his office as the team packed for the flight late Sunday for a series at Tampa Bay. “In the sense that there are enough guys in our ‘pen who can do it. Are we going to choose to do it that way? Probably not. There are enough guys with length when you look at our ‘pen. There’s the ability to do it. We’ll choose wisely.”

The one run Cabrera allowed Sunday came on back-to-back doubles in eighth inning. The Cubs held that lead briefly. Harrison Bader’s triple in the ninth became a tie game, 3-3, that forced the 10th inning. Each time Marmol asked, Cabrera said he felt good, his arm lively. The lefty struck out two in the ninth inning. He unplugged the Cubs’ 10th by striking out pinch-hitter Clint Frazier with the winning at third base and needing only a fly ball to win. Frazier swung over a 92.2-mph changeup.

Between his sinker and his fastball, Cabrera threw the 23 fastest pitches of the game, all at 96.4-mph or faster.

And in the 11th he stayed true to his promise.

He had four innings to give.

And Sunday required four innings from him to win.

“He’ll choose his words wisely moving forward,” Marmol said.

