Everybody with the St. Louis Blues will tell you this was a different kind of summer, a much shorter one thanks to the club’s run to the Stanley Cup that pushed their season into mid-June. Their celebration added a week or so beyond that.
Robby Fabbri will grant you that, but will also acknowledge that for him, it was a very different summer for another reason. He wasn’t doing rehab.
“That was exciting to go through training and not have to worry about limitations or anything like that,” he said.
Rehab has become a way of life for Fabbri, who initially tore ligaments in his left knee on Feb. 4, 2017, costing him the rest of the 2016-17 season. He had surgery and worked his way back to get ready for the start of the 2017-18 season, only to re-injure the knee in training camp. That meant another surgery and a lost season. It also meant another summer of rehab to get ready for the 2018-19 season, which he joined about a month late.
But this summer his most recent knee surgery was well behind him, as was the separated shoulder that fouled up last season.
While last year might have been billed as Fabbri’s comeback season from his surgeries, the reality is that this season figures to the one that shows if Fabbri can play like he did when he broke into the league as a 19-year-old in 2015 and had 18 goals and 19 assists. Last season might have been the season he got back on the ice with a repaired knee, but getting back to his old self was bound to take more time, especially after barely playing for 20 months. There’s a difference between being fit enough to play and playing like you did before you got hurt. It’s not just one big pause button, which you push and resume right where you left off.
So this is the real go time for Fabbri.
“It’s a new year,” he said. “You put last year in the past and you just keep working and moving forward. I’m out here to prove myself again. . . . I think I am 100 percent. I feel really good.”
His exhibition season is off to a good start. Fabbri played in the Blues’ first three preseason games, including the home exhibition opener against Columbus on Sunday. It was his third appearance in four practice games as coach Craig Berube and the rest of the staff scrutinize his play. The speed that was one of his trademarks when he broke into the league is back.
“I feel really good skating-wise from the second camp started, which is nice,” he said. “It’s a confidence booster right off the hop. I felt good coming off the summer and I knew I was where I wanted to be.”
“He’s got real good energy now,” Berube said. “He’s got good jump in his stride, he’s making good hockey plays with the puck.”
How Fabbri fits in to this team is one of the question marks of camp. He played in just 32 games last season, with two goals and four assists. He missed the first 10 games of last season as he had assorted aches and pains throughout his body as he returned to action.
He suffered a shoulder injury on Dec. 1, in Arizona, and was sidelined about a month. After that he never quite got his game back together, and with even younger players coming up from San Antonio and getting a look, he often was a healthy scratch. After Jan. 17, he got in just nine regular-season games. He got in 10 playoff games, the final one Game 3 of the final with Boston.
“I made a point of it near the end of the regular season with the time off I had that I wanted to start to get my jump back then,” he said. “With the team we had and what we were going to do, I knew we were going to have a short summer. I’m not saying that I knew we were going to have that result, I just had that feeling, so I started that work last year and kept it going through the summer.
“It was a tough year last year. I came into the year feeling great and then I had a few injuries again to start the year and then I did my shoulder halfway through the year. There were a lot of ups and downs. I just use it as a learning experience. Always keep on top of things and do my best to try to stay healthy.”
Fabbri might not be a top-six forward this season because the Blues are so stacked up top that the first two lines are pretty full. (Zach Sanford’s current spot on Ryan O’Reilly’s line is the only one with any doubt.) Since-departed Pat Maroon’s spot on Tyler Bozak’s line is the one up for grabs.
In the Blues’ second exhibition game, Berube used Fabbri at center. That’s the position Fabbri played growing up, but not one he has played much in the NHL. Like the Blues have done with another player who came straight to the NHL from juniors, Robert Thomas, they started Fabbri on the wing to let him get acclimated to the NHL level. The injuries since then have put the move back on hold, but now they’re giving that another look.
Berube doesn’t have a grand plan to make Fabbri a center again, and barring injury they seem adequately stacked at that position. But you never know how things will work out. The Blues have plenty of forwards who can play the position and Fabbri gives them one more.
“It’s been a while,” Fabbri said. “I felt pretty good. I was able to use my speed and get the puck in my hands and make some plays. It felt good.”
After two lost seasons, Fabbri has to prove what he can do, and he knows it.
“I’m still confident in myself and always have been,” he said. “I’m coming in to do what I know I can do and get back to the impact player I was my first year and a half before the knees and go from there.”
