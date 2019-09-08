Labor Day has passed. Swimming pools have closed. Children are back in school.

That means it’s time for fall sports!!

High school football has begun and our Pigskin Preview is available online at https://issuu.com/dailyjournalonline/docs/pigskinpreview-2019?fr=sNTNhZDE3Nzg4.

The Pigskin Preview has each school’s roster and more importantly, each school’s football schedule.

Fall also means hunting.

We are ironing out the details for this year’s Best Buck Contest, as well as the Hunting Guide to be published on Sept. 21.

We also have added a new reporter to our staff. Macey Adams will be covering state government, Desloge, Leadington, Mineral Area College, as well as West County and Bismarck Schools.

