Family matters for Bozak — and that helped bring him back to Blues

For much of the offseason, as the St. Louis Blues re-signed several players and made a couple of offseason additions as well, it didn’t seem like there was a place for center Tyler Bozak on the roster. And certainly not the salary-cap space to make it happen.

But Bozak has been around the game long enough to know the lay of the land. When you’re 35 years old, you’re probably not getting grabbed off the shelves on the first day of free agency.

So he was patient, kept the lines of communications open, and here he is — back with the Blues for a fourth season with a new contract.

“It was the place I wanted to be from the start,” Bozak said. “I was in no rush to get it done. I always thought it would (get done). There were other opportunities, too.”

(Pittsburgh was one of the rumored teams.)

“But there’s a lot more that goes into it now in making those decisions than when you’re a young kid and single with no kids,” Bozak said.

If that were the case, maybe the bachelor Bozak signs elsewhere. But he’s married with three children. And that played into his decision to re-up.