Farm economy outlook depends on trade agreements, evolution of disease outbreaks:

The full U.S. Agricultural Market Outlook is available on FAPRI’s website.

This year’s baseline assumes that China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products remain in place and limit bilateral trade. Economists with FAPRI alternatively explored one possible outcome of “Phase 1” implementation, which assumes U.S. exports are exempt from those retaliatory tariffs and that China takes other steps to facilitate trade between the two countries. This “Phase 1” representation is just one of many ways the impact of the agreement could evolve.

“Details on the contents of the ‘Phase 1’ trade agreement remain unknown,” said Seth Meyer, FAPRI associate director. “The agreement indicates that China should increase its imports of U.S. agricultural products. With limited information, our economists developed a scenario that assumes China takes some steps to facilitate greater imports.

“The scenario represents one possible implementation by the two sides. Many other outcomes and commodity mixes are possible. As we learn more about how the agreement is being implemented, we expect to conduct additional analysis of the market implications.”