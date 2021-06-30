Farmington Chamber of Commerce now a corporation

The following story appeared in the Friday, July 18, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce at its regular meeting on last Thursday night when through a complete reorganization following the issuance of a charter of incorporation by the Secretary of State.

The present officers — Edw. B. Effrein, president; C.S. Fitz, vice president and Mack F. Denman, secretary-treasurer — were reelected to serve through the balance of this year.

A new constitution and bylaws providing for a board of directors and such other changes as were necessary under the article of incorporation were discussed and passed upon by the membership.

The new board of directors is made of nine, including the president. The other eight members of the board elected were S.F. Isenman, F.W. Schramm, Marcus Kirkland, F.L. Revoir, Herbert Boxdorfer, W.L. Johns, B.T. Gentges, and W.T. Coghill. Following the meeting of the regular Chamber of Commerce, the board of directors met and elected Edw. Effrein as chairman of the board and named Mack F. Denman as secretary to the board.