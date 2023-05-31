Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When it met in regular session Monday evening at city hall, the Farmington City Council approved building new, low-income housing on a portion of the former Mineral Area Medical Center property.

An ordinance had received a first reading at the council’s May 11 meeting, following a public hearing held earlier that same evening, allowing local contractor Chad Hartle to build a planned unit development on the property at 617-621 Wallace Road on behalf of the city of Farmington.

At Monday’s meeting, a local resident who grew up in the neighborhood as a child and whose elderly father still lives in the home, asked to address the council about the proposed ordinance because she had missed the prior meeting due to a previous commitment.

After asking for clarification about the type of housing that would be built at the site, City Administrator Greg Beavers replied, “the request for the property owner is to construct some apartment complexes on the property, and that's all that would be on the property because that's all it will fit. It's a bit of a stretch to get it all on there.”

After Hartle said he had built four other apartments in Farmington through the years that could be described as “low-income,” Beavers said, “Most apartments in Farmington are low-income apartments. The word 'low-income,' just for clarification, these homes are funded through the Missouri Housing Development Tax Credit Program. So the rent rates are established on a factor of the average household income in Farmington. Most police officers' families would qualify for that housing.”

The woman read a statement to the council voicing her opposition to the planned construction; she recounted growing up in the neighborhood 51 years ago when “it was considered country.” The woman recalled how she and her sister helped bale hay on “Red Murphy’s farm,” and playing and learning how to ride her bike in the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center parking lot.

Concluding her statement, she said, “Farmington has the motto ‘City of Tradition and Progress.’ I have lived in the tradition and I have watched and supported the progress in the last 51 years. I support progress. I support new businesses, but when it comes to neighborhoods, I support tradition. So, I stand here tonight independently. I'm not speaking for anybody else in my family. This is just my thoughts.

“I'm not opposed to low-income housing, to anyone that's listening. I would rather they just not build it in my traditional neighborhood. My attempt here is to save the neighborhood that I grew up in, the neighborhood my family still lives in, and the place where my grandchildren can go and play, and we still have many, many get-togethers all year round. So, I ask you to vote for traditional neighborhoods tonight.”

In answer to a question from a councilman about how residents will be chosen to live in the new apartment complex, Hartle said, “We set aside some units for persons that are homeless, and those are referred from East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA). Some of them are affordable at 60% Area Median Income (AMI), which is like $35,000 a year income, something like that, depending on household size. And then some of them are market rates, so it doesn't matter. It pretty well mirrors the general population that are in apartments. That was the goal.”

Rob Baker, EMAA project manager who accompanied Hartle to the meeting, said, “The 10 units that we have set aside will be for homeless individuals who are ready to move into their own place. They will be paying rent. It's not a free apartment to serve as a shelter. They will be determined ready to move into their own place and will have a means to pay rent there.”

Hartle added that EMAA is offering programs to provide various forms of job training that include resumé building and job skills to help them get good jobs.

"From what I've heard, there are a number of residents that due to termination of leases or being fired or while they're losing their job or while they're trying to transition apartments,” he said. “It's just difficult for them to find a place and they end up without an apartment. I think that's also part of that — part of the component of the homelessness situation in Farmington and a number of other places.

"To your point, they can't pass a background check to rent an apartment otherwise, and most of the private apartment owners in Farmington don't participate in the HUD program. Rent rates are too low. They don't want to participate in it. I've talked to a number of them, and they just choose not to participate, which is fine. That's their business model.”

Later in the meeting, the board voted in favor of the ordinance, with Ward 2 Councilman Chad Follis voting against the motion and Ward 4 Councilwoman Vanessa Pegram absent.

Responding to the vote to allow construction of the apartments, Mayor Larry Forsythe said, “You gotta remember the first time you owned your own house, you know, the feeling you got. And these people that are homeless, but not jobless, that's the thing — they've got jobs, but they just don't have a house. And I'm sure that they have to have some place at night to go clean up for the job the next day.

“I've seen some of them that don't look like they have a place to live. They did not clean up the next day. But this is what we're trying to do, I guess, is trying to make sure that they live the life that we live. And we live the life that they wanna live. And if this is what we have to do, then this is what we have to do. And so I apologize to the neighborhoods that these move into. I just don't know what to say, but it was passed.”

In other action taken by the council:

• An ordinance was approved allowing the rezoning of land adjacent to 918 Weber Rd., the former location of Signs Etc., to C2 (Commercial). Plans are for a new pharmacy and accompanying retail space to be built on the 3.9 acres of property.

• An ordinance approving and adopting the second amendment to the city’s fiscal year 2023 operating budget was approved.

• A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to execute a motor vehicle lease of two vehicles — a 2008 and 2009 Chevrolet Impala — with the Farmington Tourism and Convention Bureau.

• Mayor Forsythe thanked Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey — who will be retiring in June after 34 years with the department — for his years of service to the community and the improvements he has made to the city’s fire department.