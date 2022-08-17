Farmington City Council holds lengthy meeting last week

The Farmington City Council held a lengthy meeting on the evening of Aug. 11 in Long Memorial Hall to address several issues, many of which dealt with stormwater runoff.

Three public hearings were held during the meeting.

The first involved an amendment to the municipal code deleting Section 426.130, driveways, Subsection B, Design, Line 4. Public Works Director Larry Lacy is asking the city to remove a 30-foot maximum width residential driveway.

The second public hearing, and first reading later in the meeting, was held on Bill 24082022 for the annexation of property with the zoning of OA-1: Office and Apartment at 997 W. Liberty requested by Parkland Health Center (PHC).

PHC also requested a third public hearing for a final record plat at 997 W. Liberty for property not zoned and R-3: Residential Single Family. The property is the Harrington Farm, bought by PHC with the intention of building a medical office building on the property.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, a resident living at 1672 Doubet Road asked the council about the flooding problem in her yard.

Lacy addressed the issue, stating that the city is going to add a stormwater inlet, going to the north, crossing Doubet Road to another inlet. Lacy estimated that the project would begin in about three weeks.

In committee reports, Public Safety Committee Chairman David Kennedy asked for a motion to approve the hiring of Kyle Short as a city police officer. The council approved the hiring. Kennedy reported that Fire Chief Todd Mecey has received 23 applications for positions he will fill in October. According to Mecey, of the 23 applicants, 18 are qualified for the open positions. The fire department also plans to apply for a grant to obtain new radios.

Police Chief Rick Baker reported the city police department is still short two officers and has received seven applications. One new officer is still in field training. On another subject, Baker, in consultation with a traffic engineer, rejected the need for a four-way stop at Pine and Michigan streets. Kennedy informed the council that a traffic counter had determined that 9% of 24,000 vehicles a week traveling on Henry Street are driving above the speed limit, which is considered below the threshold of concern.

In his Public Works Committee report, Chairman Linnenbringer said that SRG is proposing to extend their water line to a neighboring resident whose water is polluted. Also, the city farm will return to posted hours starting Aug. 22. The committee voted to reduce the scope of Weber Road from three lanes to two lanes and leave the curb on the south side.

It also discussed improvements to the Old Fredericktown Road intersection at Highway H. There was a discussion of the city taking over Kiesha Lane. Finally, the committee voted to permanently place a stop sign to create a four-way stop at Maple and Woodlawn streets.

In new business, the council approved Resolution R33-2022, appointing members to serve on various boards, commissions and committees. Logan Bryson was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Committee.

Resolution R34-2022 was approved, accepting a Street Festival Agreement for Blues, Brews and BBQ for 2022.

Resolution R35-2022 was approved by the council supporting an application by East Missouri Action Agency and RCH Development, Inc. to the Missouri Housing Development Commission Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program for the proposed development of Income Based Rental Housing Units to be located at 617-621 Wallace Road.

Resolution R36-2022 was approved, accepting an abatement agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA will abate lead pollution from property in the Trimfoot area.

Several resolutions were passed approving easements on properties throughout the city: Resolution R37-2022 approved an easement at 134 Pine Street and three resolutions, R38-2022, R39-2022 and R40-2022 approved easements at 309, 311 and 313 Colorado Avenue for a stormwater drainage project. Resolution R41-2022 approved an easement at 1501 Stonegate Street for another stormwater project and Resolution R42-2022 approved an easement at 900 E. Karsch Blvd to clear brush.

In presentation of legislation, following a second reading and passage of Bill 22072022, the municipal code regarding Title VII: Utilities is amended. The amendment requires new restaurants to install grease traps to prevent clogging the city sewer system.

The council heard a first reading of Bill 23082022. The bill, if passed, would amend the municipal code by adding a new chapter adopting design standards for Public Works Improvements. The bill would also delete existing design standards.

The meeting ended with new City Clerk Casey Moore being administered the oath of office by former city clerk Ashley Bischoff, who has moved to another city department.