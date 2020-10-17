Farmington claims title on stunning rally

Farmington sophomore Alayna Resinger grounds a two-run single during seventh inning action against Hillsboro in the Class 4, District softball championship game on Friday in Bonne Terre. The Knights rallied late for a 5-2 victory, securing their second district title and first since 2014.
Farmington shortstop Jayden Tucker makes an underhanded flip to get a force out against Hillsboro during the first inning of the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game on Friday in Bonne Terre.
Farmington junior Courtney Swink delivers a pitch during fifth inning action in the Class 4, District 1 championship game against Hillsboro on Friday in Bonne Terre.
The Farmington softball team poses with the Class 4, District 1 championship plaque after defeating Hillsboro 5-2 on Friday in Bonne Terre.
Farmington freshman Jayce Jarvis claps her hands after hitting a tying RBI single and advancing to second base on the throw against Hillsboro during seventh inning action in the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game on Friday in Bonne Terre.
Farmington third baseman McKennah Wallace tags Hillsboro runner Hailey Genge for the final out of the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game on Friday in Bonne Terre. Farmington won 5-2.
Farmington softball senior Jocelyn Cunningham receives the championship plaque from North County head coach Steve Elam after the Knights defeated Hillsboro 5-2 for the Class 4, District 1 title on Friday in Bonne Terre.
Farmington sophomore Angelia Davis takes a deep breath before leading off the seventh inning against Hillsboro in the Class 4, District 1 softball championship match on Friday in Bonne Terre.
Hillsboro senior Ellie Bartlett (28) is greeted by teammates near the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the bottom of the sixth inning against Farmington in the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game on Friday.
Farmington junior Abby Robbins (right) hugs teammates McKennah Wallace (9) and Jocelyn Cunningham after scoring the go-ahead run as catcher Sloane Elam looks on during the seventh inning against Hillsboro in the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game on Friday.
Farmington senior first baseman Makenna LaChance traps the ball between her glove and body to secure an unassisted putout during sixth inning action in the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game against Hillsboro on Friday.
Farmington softball players celebrate after defeating Hillsboro 5-2 in the Class 4, District 1 championship game on Friday in Bonne Terre.
Farmington junior Courtney Swink pitches during the first inning against Hillsboro in the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game on Friday.
Farmington center fielder Angelia Davis reaches for a double off the fence by Hillsboro junior Hailey Genge during seventh inning action in the Class 4, District 1 softball championship game on Friday.
BONNE TERRE – The Farmington softball program mounted a breathtaking five-run rally in the seventh inning, and captured its second all-time Class 4, District 1 championship on Friday.
The Knights sent 10 batters to the plate during the final frame after 18 of the previous 19 had been retired, and defeated top-seeded Hillsboro 5-2 after being no-hit through six innings by pitcher Ellie Eckrich.
Jayce Jarvis, Shelby Bowling and Makenna LaChance had RBI hits, and Alayna Resinger added a two-run single for insurance as Farmington (20-11) posted its 10th consecutive victory.
Junior left-hander Courtney Swink threw a four-hitter and struck out six for the win, surrendering only a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth after the contest had remained scoreless.
The Knights won their only other district crown in 2014, and will travel to Webster Groves on Thursday for a state quarterfinal contest.
A full story will appear in Monday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
