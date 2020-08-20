Farmington Museum to host bicentennial activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Next August marks the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state in the U.S. The Farmington Museum will be hosting several activities to honor both the state’s and county’s bicentennial celebrations.

As the Show-Me State, Missouri has many rich stories to share about its cultures, industries, geographies and people which make up the many communities and counties of the state. Next December also marks 200 years that the county — named after the St. Francis River — was first officially established.

The board for the Farmington Museum met recently after taking a four-month break due to COVID-19. This was the first meeting held at the two-story white house — located near the library — which is the future home of the museum.

Many ideas were discussed at the meeting with several board members present.

Museum President Melissa Workman said she has reached out to organizations such as the Missouri Humanities Council who provide traveling exhibits. The board requested a few exhibits including a specific one regarding the struggle for statehood which shows the challenges Missouri faced to become a state.

Another possibility is hosting a historical walk with individuals portraying Missouri’s generals.