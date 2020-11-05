Farmington police chief speaks out

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 30, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Should the third-class city proposition succeed Tuesday, the Farmington police chief would go from an elected position to an appointed position.
Police Chief Walter Ellis, now in his fourth year in the office, said the proposition would make changes in the operations of the department. But these changes could be for the better or worse, depending on what kind of police department the people want.
Although there are other changes included in the status change, perhaps the appointment of the city marshal would be the greatest single change.
Currently, the chief of police is elected every two years.
That keeps the chief on his toes,” Ellis said. “Everyone has a say in the police department, everyone expects consideration from the department.”
But, according to the chief, that can be a mixed blessing.
On one side, Ellis explained, there are the city ordinances.
The department must enforce the leaves burning ordinance, the week ordinance, the dog and cat licensing, and all other ordinances approved by the board. Parking must also be controlled.
At the same time, there are the calls from city residents. These calls deal with rescuing pets from trees, stopping dogs from barking, etc.
“I wouldn’t call those minor complaints,” Ellis said. “But with all the duties we have, we have to establish priorities.”
The chief is not only the head of the department, he is also a politician, one who must come before the public scrutiny every two years.
Currently in the department, the priority is given to the complaints which affect the greatest amount of city residents.
Carrying out those two areas of duties, the ordinances and the citizens’ complaints does not leave as much time as the department would like to the handling of more serious crime-burglaries, vandalism, and robberies.
Now, people in the city have a direct impact on the police department, and that is good,” Ellis said. “But they are going to have to decide what kind of department they want.”
The change, according to the chief, would make a more professional department. The mayor, the board of aldermen, and the city administrator would set what kind of department they would have.
“The aldermen would decide what we should concentrate on,” Ellis said. “If they wanted us to fight serious crime, then we could pull some men off of ordinances and complaints, and they would work on it.”
But the change would also mean less input to the people. Such complaints as dogs barking, weeds growing too high, and pets in trees would not be as high a priority.
The chief would have fewer masters, but a clearer direction.
“It’s a mixed thing,” Ellis said. “But as urbanization slowly leaks out of St. Louis and towards St. Francois County, serious crime will rise. Serious crime has risen in this city.”
Ellis defends the record of the police department on serious crimes but adds that the resources of the department are limited, but the scope of their activities are not.
I would put our arrest record against Bonne Terre’s on serious crimes,” Ellis said.
During a police board meeting two weeks ago, an alderman brought up the Bonne Terre department as an example of professionalism.
There are other areas where an elected official would differ from an appointed chief, according to Ellis.
“You have a built-in element who will vote against you in this job,” the chief said.
Making arrests does not endear a police department to the arrestees’ family, and they vote accordingly.
Taking the police chief out of politics would take away that problem.
“I get several calls a day from residents,” Ellis said. “They all figure that they elected me, and the department has a responsibility to answer them promptly. And that is the way it should be.
“But we don’t always have the resources. We can’t have a man marking cars in front of businesses all day, have an officer sitting up by the high schools all day, have a man directing traffic all day. If you don’t mark cars, the merchants will be mad. They go to the aldermen who come to me. An appointed chief would have less headaches under the new system, but the populace would have less representation.”
The choice next Tuesday will be between having a professional department, one with a consensus between the aldermen, city officials, and the people, or a more representative, more responsive department.
Ellis declined to endorse or refute the proposition, though.
“That is for the people to decide,” he said.
