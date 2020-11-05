Farmington police chief speaks out

At the same time, there are the calls from city residents. These calls deal with rescuing pets from trees, stopping dogs from barking, etc.

“I wouldn’t call those minor complaints,” Ellis said. “But with all the duties we have, we have to establish priorities.”

The chief is not only the head of the department, he is also a politician, one who must come before the public scrutiny every two years.

Currently in the department, the priority is given to the complaints which affect the greatest amount of city residents.

Carrying out those two areas of duties, the ordinances and the citizens’ complaints does not leave as much time as the department would like to the handling of more serious crime-burglaries, vandalism, and robberies.

Now, people in the city have a direct impact on the police department, and that is good,” Ellis said. “But they are going to have to decide what kind of department they want.”

The change, according to the chief, would make a more professional department. The mayor, the board of aldermen, and the city administrator would set what kind of department they would have.