20 YEARS 1998
Arch Helicopter began stationing two helicopters in the city of Farmington. Before this date, injured or sick patients requiring extensive care had to wait 30 minutes for a helicopter to arrive from St. Louis for transport back to a metro hospital. The new service was available Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The last of the Mineral Area College building projects ended with the construction of the Missouri Highway Patrol Office next to the Education and Tourism Center. The State of Missouri paid for the building, housing the Highway Patrol satellite station and forensic lab. Along with forensic lab work for area law agencies, the building would tie-in with the Criminal Justice and the Police Academy offered at Mineral Area College.
Plans were announced for the construction of a water park on the north lawn area of the Farmington Civic Center.
Two Days Inn housekeeping attendants suffered eye irritation and minor respiratory discomfort after a guest apparently sprayed a room with mace before checking out. Farmington Police were called to the motel for an unusual odor. The attendant entered the room and began to experience both eye irritation and coughing. After trying to ventilate the room the incident was reported to the manager. The Farmington Fire Department found an empty pepper mace dispenser on a key chain which had been set off, either accidentally or intentionally.
30 YEARS 1988
Renee Schmidt of the Presbyterian Children’s Home said Farmington is home to the first established Presbyterian Children’s home in the United States. Mariners in Motion (NIM), Presbyterian Church, and the directors of the Presbyterian Home for Children upgraded the looks of the home by sewing new curtains, painting walls and other odd jobs for the home’s two campuses, one in Farmington and the other on a farm just north of Farmington.
Walter and Hazel Thomas of Farmington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 10. The couple farmed in Eastern Nebraska and Central Iowa before entering the teaching profession and later retiring in Farmington in 1977 to be near their son, Dr. Warren Thomas and his family. Family, friends and neighbors attended the anniversary celebration.
40 YEARS 1978
One of Farmington’s water towers was completely out of service for 10 days and city officials were concerned over the fire hazard that existed with the loss of a reserve water supply. Repairs on the Boyce Street tower took longer than expected. The 250,000 gallon tower was empty for 10 days. There was no shortage of water as this was the reserve water supply that was down.
The St. Francois County Country Club was hit by burglars that took items from the club’s Pro Shop, bar and storeroom. Entry to the building was made by forcibly pushing open the main door of the Pro Shop on the south side of the country club.
50 YEARS 1968
4-H Clubs recently held their round up. The club members entered exhibits and livestock in the different categories. The winners in the beef judging team were Kenneth Graham, Kenneth Detring, Bill Ragsdale and Tim Kollmeyer.
Robert Cash won the blue ribbon in the Good Grooming contest for younger children. Sandy Pingel was the alternate in the girls division. Tom Hunting and Mary Harrington were the winners in the older boy/girl group.
The winners in the Homemaking division/clothing and foods were Joan Eads, Nickolyn Shelley, Faye Worley, Anita Denton, Nancy Detring, Candy Wampler, Mary Wade and Judy Thurman.
A heavy vote was anticipated for the primary election. Hot and intense races developed in several of the contests especially those of United States Senator, Lt. Governor and the Tenth Congressional District race on the district and state level.
The Farmington Hospital’s fund committee reached its important $400,000 milestone on its drive for half-a-million dollars. The largest donation was from Mae Brookshire, Farmington, in the amount of $20,000. Her donation was to be used for construction and furnishing of a chapel in memory of her daughter, Marie.
60 YEARS 1958
George E. Keathley of Farmington announced his candidacy on the Republican ticket for the office of County Clerk. He was the son of Mrs. J.H. Keathley of Bismarck and the late Mr. Keathley and married to the former Miss Elsie Marberry of Bismarck.
Joe Robertson, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Robertson of Farmington, came home on leave of absence from the United States Navy.
Circuit Judge B.C. Thomlinson of Farmington announced he would be a candidate on the Republican ticket for re-election to a second term in the Office of Circuit Judge of the 27th Judicial Circuit comprising counties in Missouri such as St. Francois, Madison, Bollinger, Perry and Ste. Genevieve.
A jury of five women and seven men returned a verdict of guilty of murder in the second degree against Mrs. Jesse Wright and assessed her punishment at 10 years in the penitentiary. Mrs. Wright said she killed Thomas Mann in self-defense. The case was heard before Judge Arthur U. Goodman, Jr. of Kennett due to a change of venue having been taken from Judge B.C. Thomlinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.