20 YEARS 1998
Sandy Martinez, running on a campaign promise of tougher penalties for child molesters and methamphetamine “cookers,” beat Prosecuting Attorney David Orzel by a nearly two-to-one margin. Martinez left her position at the prosecutor’s office after filing for the election. Martinez won by 63 percent over 37 percent for David Orzel.
The 1998 St. Francois County Fair opened with the annual zany Milking Contest pulling in the largest portion of the crowd.
Farmington High School Senior Stephanie Larkins was crowned 1998 Fair Queen. Stephanie is the daughter of Deborah and Paul Pinkston and Steve Larkins.
A new surgical center was on the docket for the Farmington City Council to approve a proposed ordinance during their month work session. The request would require the amending of zoning of a tract of land directly behind Parkland Hospital. Once completed, the facility would be a one-story 10,000 square-foot surgical center specializing in out-patient procedures. It was anticipated the surgical center would be operational August of 1999.
30 YEARS 1988
There was a confirmed case of rabies in a skunk found in McCormick Acres which prompted the St. Francois County Health Center and the County Commission to quarantine the Farmington subdivision until further notice.
Seven or eight dogs had cornered a rabid skunk and they were uncertain if the dogs had been bitten. Some of the pet owners chose on their own to euthanize their dogs as a precaution.
Nearly 40 children participated in the “Wiggle and Giggle Fishing Tournament” held at the Farmington Industrial Park Lake.
40 YEARS 1978
Finalists in the Nan Weber Tennis Tournament women’s doubles were: Donna Williams and Sheila Allen who downed Marilyn Nolan and Jeri Schoonover, 6-3.
The men’s division saw Don Goodrich beaten by Scott Rogers in the men’s singles in the Nan Weber Tennis Tournament. The matches were 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Monte Robinson, the 75-year-old man missing from the Fleur-De-Lis nursing home, was found sitting in a cornfield which reportedly had been thoroughly searched by search teams.
Pearl Underwood, administrator of the home, said he was found when a licensed practical nurse preparing to drive home saw his head in a cornfield. Upon investigating, she found the severely sunburned and hungry Robinson.
Probation Supervisor George Shaw went into a local bank to cash a check … but he didn’t know when he came out that his truck would not be there. According to Shaw, his newly purchased 1968 pickup was not fancy but he liked it. He said they did not take it for the looks ... just transportation. He stated the truck was on empty so they could not have gotten far.
Mayor Floyd Hager, Dr. and Mrs. Doug Ross and Chamber Board President Dan Combs took part in a ribbon cutting – in a hot tub – for Toothacre Landscape Design.
50 YEARS 1968
A reception was held in honor of Sgt. Everett Bolen, USMC, who was seriously injured at Thau Thien, a village south of Hue, South Vietnam.
Three residents completed solo flights at the Farmington Airport. They were Jim Leonard in a Piper Cherokee 140 at the Farmington Airport, Dave Hughes in a Piper Cherokee 140, and Clinton Roberts in a Piper Tri-Pacer after receiving his private pilot’s license.
60 YEARS 1958
Robert John McLaren, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. McLaren, 306 S Henry St., and James Louis Zieba, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Zieba, 318 Boyce St., Farmington were among eight St. Francois County graduates to receive degrees from the University of Missouri.
A giant guinea bean, rare vegetable for St. Francois County, was grown by Felix Scott near Doe Run. It was medium green in color and resembles a cucumber. Scott stated they have been known to grow as much as six inches in one night. Scott stated he slices the bean, rolls it in cornmeal and fries it in oil. He said the bean had a taste similar to fish.
H. Lee Wichman of Wichman-Lincoln Mercury Sales in Farmington displayed the new 1958 Edsel automobile so that the public could view this fine car.
Farmington’s Homecoming turned out to be a great success with J.C. Whitworth as master of ceremonies during the day’s festivities. The jitterbug contest held in the evening was one of the main highlights of the day with Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hawn being declared the winners after a heated battle with two other couples.
