20 YEARS 1998
The Farmington Post Office constructed a handicap ramp to the entrance of the Post Office.
Several candidates were on the ballot for August. Sandra Wells was challenged by JoAnn Mell for county clerk and former Assistant Prosecuting Sandy Martinez and David Orzel were on the ballot for the Prosecuting Attorney position.
The 125th annual St. Francois County Fair opened with events from cow milking contest to a big tractor and truck pull, including something for everyone to enjoy, according to Charles Gamble.
30 YEARS 1988
Construction began of a Burger King restaurant with the opening to be within three months. Bob Hahn, an engineer for Mid America Hotels Corporation was building the restaurant. The franchise would be located on the property next to Bonanza Restaurant on Karsch Boulevard.
The Cape Girardeau-based corporation owned the parcel of land and Hahn stated the company was conducting a geographic and economic study in the area to determine other development plans for the land.
He stated that company was tentatively considering building a strip mall. At the time, the plans were for the Burger King to be on the site where the old Paul’s Meat Market used to be. Any strip mall constructed would be located directly behind the Burger King.
The Mode O’Day/Fashion Crossroads store in Farmington was bought by Debbie Gillette. The store was located at the Wal-Mart Shopping Center.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold O’Sullivan won the “Yard of the Month by the Nan Weber Garden Club for July. The O’Sullivans live on Helber Street in Farmington. They won for their vegetable garden.
40 YEARS 1978
It may have not been known but Farmington is charted on the trans-American bike trail. Fourteen cross-country bikers rode into Farmington and parked their bikes in front of Dugals to pick up supplies for the next stint of their ride.
The bikers were traveling from Oregon to Virginia in 90 days and the trip was sponsored by Bike centennial.
Wal-Mart announced the winners in the second annual car model contest, which attracted 28 entrants. The 13 and under winners were Jeff Crites, first place; Bobby Ford, second place; Rick Wilson, third place; along with honorable mentions for Steve Pirtle, Rick Yount, and Richard Preston.
In the 14 and over group it was Christopher Mead, first place; Dennis Wampler, second place; Phil Thompson, third place; and honorable mentions for Richard Adams, Mike Govereau, and Danny Lewis.
The city workers began installing the sign poles for Farmington’s one-way street plan, however, it was reported the project could be delayed due to the lack of signs.
Approximately 80 signs were needed for the project in order to ease congestion in the downtown area especially in the late afternoon hours. Under the plan, Main Street would run north, Liberty Street west, and Columbia Street east. “Do Not Enter, “One Way” and larger stop signs were included in the plan.
50 YEARS 1968
The final phase of the remodeling of the United Bank of Farmington’s exterior began with the placing of paneling on the upper level. V.K. Giessing, president of United Bank, said with this remodeling program as an incentive, he hoped additional downtown businesses would do the same.
The Farmington Swimming Club, coached by Brent Scott and supervised by Dale St. Gemme, participated in a swimming tournament at Perryville. Scoop Abbott won first place in the diving competition.
The different groups placed first, second and third in various races. Competition was in crawl stroke, breast stroke, back stroke, butterfly, crawl relays and diving. Abbott won the championship trophy along with others in the diving event.
Current election results for Sheriff was that Ken Buckley won with a total of 2,558 votes for nomination for sheriff over opponents James Hickman and James May.
Leslie “Buck” Jones won a total of 1,493 votes over his opponent Austin “Skeets” Gillam. Jones was defeated by Buckley in the last election. These two men would face each other in the November election
60 YEARS 1958
Woolworth’s new large variety store opened in Flat River. Woolworth’s store was planned for every shopper’s convenience using new and improved methods of self service. Woolworth’s was a variety store offering lay-away services for customer’s convenience.
Brief talks by five high school boys who attended the recent Boys’ State encampment were given at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club. The club annually pays the expenses for a boy who attends and was one of five local organizations making the trip possible for the youths.
The boys who attended were Joe Rueble, Wayne Blumenberg, Herb Beck, Jerry Zimmer and George Wolfmeyer.
Farmington stores were asked by the Chamber of Commerce to close at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening in observance of Farmington’s annual homecoming at Long Park.
