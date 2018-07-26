20 YEARS 1998
A family celebration for the 100th birthday of Willa Kollmeyer was held with the gathering of family and five generations of the Kollmeyer family. Willa was born in July 12, 1898 and married Frank Kollmeyer in 1921. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before he died in 1984 at the age of 86. The Kollmeyers raised registered Angus cattle on their farm south of Farmington on Highway OO.
Life Center for Independent Living opened a second office at 1109 Ste. Genevieve Ave. in Farmington to offer easier accessibility for consumers in Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties. The first office of the organization was opened in April of 1997 in Park Hills to assist people with disabilities to live more independent lives. Martha Grimm was director of the two facilities. Charlotte Rosin office manager, and Tim Azinger was assistant director and coordinator of the Independent Living specialists and Carol Byrd secretary at the Park Hills center.
Ten young men with a mission rode into Farmington on their bikes on July 22. Members of the anniversary team for the Journey of Hope cross-country bicycle trek that began in Florence, Oregon on June 6 and would end Aug. 15 in Washington DC. They were all members of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity from universities as far as West Virginia to California. The ride was with the purpose of raising funds and public awareness on behalf of people with disabilities.
Helen Mae Overall would celebrate her 103rd birthday at Camelot Nursing Home in Farmington on Aug. 2, 1998.
30 YEARS 1988
The opening of the Wal-Mart Superstore in Farmington – originally scheduled for Nov. 1 – was pushed back to at least February, said David Henry, area district manager for Wal-Mart, during his talk at the Farmington Chamber of Commerce meeting. The 180,000 square-foot store would more than double the existing Wal-Mart store at the time and eventually employ more than 300 employees. Sixty percent of those employees would be full-time associates. The “superstore” concept ws an entirely new experiment for Wal-Mart, but Henry saw it as the “wave of the future in the U.S.”
The following students were first place winners in the Farmington Public Library poster contest held during the library’s summer reading program: Those students were David Land, Richard DeRousse, James Stuariao, Sarah Ray and Rachel Williams. Judges for the contest were Hazel Funk, Mary Wampler, Juanita Stuckey and Kay Kraft.
40 YEARS 1978
The last obstacle holding back the building of Farmington’s new public library was given the go-ahead during a meeting of the Farmington Board of Aldermen. A scale model and drawings by the architect were shown to board members. The cost was expected to be around $173,000.
Farmington firemen used foam to tackle the straw fire at the MFA Exchange on Highway 32. The blaze also melted some decals and turning signals of a pickup truck parked near the straw.
MFA Manager Mike Markway said the fire was spotted from Ozark Village but the flames quickly engulfed the material. Several bales were destroyed by the fire, which was of unknown origin.
50 YEARS 1968
The Post Office Department ordered the closing of 347 small branches and told postmasters to gear for curtailment of Saturday service everywhere. The department stated the situation was caused by manpower cutbacks dictated in the new tax bill.
In a joint statement made there was an announcement that Endicott Johnson has reached an agreement to buy A. B. Nettleton Company of Syracuse, New York and the Trimfoot Company of St. Louis, Missouri.
The Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church observed their 100th anniversary with special services and a reunion of members and former members. The theme of the celebration was “I Remember When.”
The Foremost Dairy office and plant, 21 Maple Street in Flat River was destroyed by fire. Flames started in a storage section of the plant.
60 YEARS 1958
The Homecoming held at Knob Lick was deemed a success. Former residents returned to visit with their friends. The day’s activities wrapped up with Wanda Kinney crowned Queen and Gary Miller crowned King.
Thompson’s DQ Coffee Shop opened its doors, with Mr. and Mrs. Frank Thompson as the proprietors. The initials DQ were chosen as the coffee shop adjoins their familiar Dairy Queen business. They also own a Dairy Queen on U.S. Highway 67 by-pass at the edge of Farmington.
The construction of Lee’s Shopping Center was getting underway with the contractor being Walter Brockmiller of Farmington. The store would be 27,000 square feet overall.
