20 YEARS 1998
The fourth annual Big River Chautauqua was set to begin. All performances would be under the big tent at Bonne Terre Elementary School.
A second clandestine drug lab was busted within three days in St. Francois County. The latest was found on Pimville Road next to St. Joe Park. This find netted officers a quantity of finished methamphetamine, an assortment of chemicals, cash, a car, a U-haul truck and two suspects.
In addition to drugs, officers found another surprise ... a video camera set up to watch anyone approaching the front door.
30 YEARS 1988
Farmington was still in the running for a 500-bed women’s prison, in part because the state already owned land adjacent to the Farmington Correctional Center which could be used to build the prison.
The Press-Advertiser, Democrat News and Mineral Area Publishers, Inc. Farmington were purchased by the American Publishing Company, a Delaware corporation which owned more than 100 papers worldwide. The deal was closed July 15.
40 YEARS 1978
Pit crews gathered around the contestants at Farmington’s Soap Box Derby. Matt Greif received the first place award and Mark O'Neal received second place.
The team for Northcutt’s Family Restaurant shut-out Hartrup Real Estate through the fourth inning and racked up 14 runs in the last two frames to claim a 23-4 victory, leaving the team unbeaten in the Bantam Division. The top three batters in the order did a lot of damage for Northcutt’s, as Bob Bone , Jr., Bill Barton and Rich Summers accounted for nine hits and eight runs scored.
50 YEARS 1968
Cub Scout Troop 483 paid a visit to the Farmington Press newspaper office. Scouts visiting included Harold Cureton, Tom Meimer, Mike Marler, Charles Miller, Ricky Gendron, Lonnie Cureton, Chris Lober, Randy Allen and Steven Miget along with Den Mother Madalyn McNulty.
Ozark Federal Savings and Loan Association signed a contract with the Aalco Wrecking Company for the demolition of three buildings in the heart of the Farmington business district.
The buildings to be demolished were the Odd Fellows Building, the Effrein Shoe Store Building, and the McCormick Building, housing the Style Bar. The three buildings were located in the first block of East Columbia Street and were being removed for the construction of the new Ozark Federal Savings and Loan Building.
The Fall Festival Committee of Missouri Community Betterment sponsored a beard growing contest. The proclamation was issued by Mayor Walter K. Giessing encouraging men of the community to participate in the "Brothers of the Brush" fraternity.
60 YEARS 1958
Joe Miller was the caretaker of the four large clocks on the roof of the county courthouse. One particular clock on the south side of the square also operated the bell-striking mechanism. Each of the clocks are enclosed in a separate small house on the courthouse roof.
The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce announced they would sponsor the Farmington Homecoming for the second consecutive year. The all-day festival was held at the Long Park adjacent to the Farmington swimming pool
More than 200 4-H Club members from all parts of the county entered over 800 exhibits at the 11th St. Francois County Round Up.
A new building was completed for Forsythe’s Building Supplies. The building also housed a modern cabinet shop with Ed Scott, an experienced cabinet maker.
