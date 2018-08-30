20 YEARS 1998
Officer Sam Weekley began new duties as School Resource Officer in the Farmington School District, the morning after members of the Farmington City Council gave final approval to participate in the program initiated by acting superintendent Dr. David Cramp. Weekley had been the DARE officer in the district for some time.
The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department asked for anyone and everyone’s help in locating a group of explosives stolen from the St. Francois County Raceway early on a Sunday morning.
The pyrotechnics, which consist of three inch (76mm) aerial display shells, were considered explosive devices and highly destructive if misused or mistreated.
Farmington Police continued to investigate a “drive-by” shooting in which a white male of rural Poplar Bluff was shot in the neck while traveling on Westmount Drive in Farmington. The victim was shot in the neck with a large caliber revolver.
The gun, a .38 revolver, was later recovered from the car the suspect was riding in at the time of the incident. A detailed check revealed it had been stolen from the Mill Streams Garden area of rural Madison County.
30 YEARS 1988
Frank and Edith Tawfall celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary celebration with an open house held at St. Paul’s Lutheran School Auditorium in Farmington. Frank Tawfall and Edith Pipkin were married Sept. 2, 1938.
Despite federal indictment against member of the Lewis family for marijuana cultivation and income tax evasion, St. Francois County Sheriff Ken Buckley stated there was still a “cloud hanging over the Sheriff’s Department questioning our integrity."
Federal authorities indicted John Lewis Jr., 63 and his son James Lewis for manufacturing marijuana, conspiring to grow and manufacture marijuana on their property, and filing of income tax returns.
An additional family member, Sandra A. Johnson, was charged with conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. She was the daughter of the elder Lewis and the sister of the younger Lewis.
Firefighters battled a blaze at Eugene Kollmeyer’s hay barn in Wolf Creek. Firefighters from Farmington, Wolf Creek and Doe Run helped fight the fire. The cause was unknown.
40 YEARS 1978
Jim Haug, exalted ruler of the Farmington Elks Lodge and Fielding Chandler, a member of the Eagle Scout Board of Review, were happy with the number of large boxes of toys from Jim Meador during a presentation at the lodge. The toys were collected and repaired and given to the Elks Lodge to distribute as part of Meador's community service project. The project was designed to show leadership that is a requirement before a member of the Boy Scouts can attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
Burglars again broke into Farmington’s Wal-Mart and stole an undetermined amount of change. According to police reports, the burglars gained access to the building by removing a ceiling block from the store’s porch area then crawling into the vestibule. Thieves also got away with $150 from a Farmington woman’s home. Mrs. Paul Green reported the money missing was bills and change.
Expanding Farmington’s Municipal Airport with a new east-west runway would not only be good for the development of the Farmington area, but would also make the airport a safer facility, said Ralph Pingle, operator of the Farmington Airmotive, Inc.
The layout of the airport at the time required airplanes to take-off in a northerly direction over the southern part of the city. An east-west runway would reduce the traffic over the city with most air traffic flying south.
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody following an alleged break-in at a Presbyterian Children’s Home room occupied by two girls. According to Chief Ellis, the man reportedly entered the room by cutting a screen window on the west side of the home’s Cayce Street cottage.
The man was later arrested on Perrine Road based on descriptions given by the two girls.
50 YEARS 1968
A.C. Sullivan, Jr. of Farmington was elected to the State Personnel Board at their monthly meeting. He was formerly Assistant Budget Director for Governor Hearnes and, at that time, serving as Dean of Occupational Education at Mineral Area College. Sullivan was first appointed to the Personnel Board in June of 1966 to succeed Dr. David Horton of Westminister College who resigned.
Petitions were received by County Court Judges Emmett Shelley, W.L. Shoemake and Elliott Straughan to improve Highway W at hazardous places between Farmington and Doe Run. The petitions were presented by Charles Beard and Ray Henry.
60 YEARS 1958
Judge David Black was elected to the Democrat 8th Congressional District committee.
The Farmington Chamber worked on plans to recognize the industry of this community in a week of “Industry Appreciation” ceremonies.
Plans were made to hold the Industrial Appreciation Week on Oct. 4-5. During that week, businesses in Farmington would have on display the items manufactured by the industries.
Standefer Crowe, a graduate of Farmington High School and former quarterback, retired as a Methodist minister. When his retirement was announced, Stix & Company, a well-known brokerage house in St. Louis of whom he had been a customer for many years, offered to make him their representative in Southeast Missouri. He made his headquarters in Fredericktown.
