#throwbackthursday - Aug. 9, 2018

Thanks to Kurt Bauche for submitting this photo of longtime Farmington High School Choral Director Don Vieth. 

 Provided by Kurt Bauche

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

Farmington Press Managing Editor

