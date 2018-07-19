Subscribe for 17¢ / day
#throwbackthursday - July 19, 2018
Buy Now

Here's a look at Wilson-Rozier ballpark in 1950 when the St. Francois County Fair took place on the grounds of the ballpark. Thanks to Francis Carrow for sharing this 1979 Farmington Evening Press reprint from his collection.

 Provided by Francis Carrow

Here's a look at Wilson-Rozier ballpark in 1950 when the St. Francois County Fair took place on the grounds of the ballpark. Thanks to Francis Carrow for sharing this 1979 Farmington Evening Press reprint from his collection.

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Farmington Press Managing Editor

Load comments