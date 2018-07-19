The 13th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament, sponsored by Parkland Health Center, was held last Friday with 28 teams taking part.
While no one took home the 2018 Jeep Compass sponsored by Auto Plaza Group Farmington, there were still some big winners at the event. Following are those who came out on top in the tournament, as well as the winners of the door prizes.
Championship Flight -
First place - Busenbark Carpet & Flooring
Second place - FSCB Insurance
Third place - Paul Meinsen - Edward Jones
"A" Flight -
First place - FSCB Farmington
Second place - SEMO Behaviorial Health
Third place - Chris Morrison #1
Longest Drive - Women - Deb McCland
Longest Drive - Men - Kyle Sutton
Closest To Pin - Chad Browers/Andy Buchanan
Longest Putt - Ron Rouggly
50/50 Winner - Harry Peterson
Poker Run Winner - Carl Nowicki
Yeti Cooler - Carl Nowicki
TaylorMade Stand Bag - Collin Forestor
Odyssey Putter - Scott Hammock
GPS Range Finder & Case - Harry Peterson
Callaway Wedge - Andy Buchanan
Three dozen Callaway Golf Balls - Tyler Lorenz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.