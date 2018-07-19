Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The 13th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament, sponsored by Parkland Health Center, was held last Friday with 28 teams taking part.

While no one took home the 2018 Jeep Compass sponsored by Auto Plaza Group Farmington, there were still some big winners at the event. Following are those who came out on top in the tournament, as well as the winners of the door prizes.

Championship Flight -

First place - Busenbark Carpet & Flooring

Second place - FSCB Insurance

Third place - Paul Meinsen - Edward Jones

"A" Flight -

First place - FSCB Farmington

Second place - SEMO Behaviorial Health

Third place - Chris Morrison #1

Longest Drive - Women - Deb McCland

Longest Drive - Men - Kyle Sutton

Closest To Pin - Chad Browers/Andy Buchanan

Longest Putt - Ron Rouggly

50/50 Winner - Harry Peterson

Poker Run Winner - Carl Nowicki

Yeti Cooler - Carl Nowicki

TaylorMade Stand Bag - Collin Forestor

Odyssey Putter - Scott Hammock

GPS Range Finder & Case - Harry Peterson

Callaway Wedge - Andy Buchanan

Three dozen Callaway Golf Balls - Tyler Lorenz

