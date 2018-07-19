Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Summer fun in Farmington
Shawnna Robinson

Senior Day Trip to Museums

Friday, Aug. 10

Join Farmington Parks & Recreation on a trip to Pilot Knob and walk the grounds of the battle of Fort Davidson and take a tour through the history museum. The next stop is the Arcadia Train Station and Museum with lunch at the Abbey (not included in price). Following lunch is a tour of the beauty and architecture of the incredible buildings at Arcadia Academy, theatre, chapel, gym, dorm and classroom (tour price is included).

The tour departs the Farmington Civic Center at 9 a.m.

The cost is $9 per person.

Deadline to register is 9 a.m. on Aug. 9. Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at www.farmington-mo.gov.

Winery/Trolley tour

Thursday, Sept. 6

The Farmington Civic Center is hosting a day of riding the trolley through historical Ste. Genevieve, along with a visit to three or four wineries in the area.

Several wineries are offering up to 10 percent off with day passes.

The cost is $24 per person and includes the cost of the Trolley. Space is limited and first-come, first-serve. The tour leaves from the Civic Center at 10:15 a.m.

Deadline to register is 9 a.m. by Aug. 30.

