PARK HILLS – Brandy Behrle, of Perryville, recently joined Mineral Area College’s Registrar's Office as a Registrar Assistant.
Behrle comes to the college from Southeast Missouri State University, where she was an administrative assistant for the School of University Studies. Previously, she worked as an autism specialist at Easter Seals for 1 year, and as a lead teacher at Just Kids Learning Development Center.
Behrle received a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from Southeast Missouri University (where she also received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice). She graduated from Perryville High School.
Behrle and her husband of five years, Brian, live in Perryville where they have a 6-year-old black lab named Jackson. In their spare time, they enjoy attending concerts, going boating, visiting the lake, and traveling to beaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.