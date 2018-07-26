Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Farmington High School Black Knight Marching Band is finishing up week two of the annual summer band camp. Here's a look at the work going on in preparation for the fall performance season. See a gallery of photos at farmingtonpressonline.com.

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

Shawnna Robinson

