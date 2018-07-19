At Tuesday’s meeting of the Farmington R-7 Board of Education, the board further recognized Farmington Middle School’s being named a National School of Character, with CharacterPlus Executive Director Kasey McKee speaking briefly about the school’s accomplishment.
“Nationwide, only 85 schools and five districts hold such a title,” McKee said. “The process to earn these prestigious distinctions is quite rigorous and recognizes the hard work of not only teachers and staff, but of students and families.”
McKee went on to say that Middle School Principal Dustin Jenkerson and Assistant Principal Todd McKinney, along with all the staff and faculty at Farmington Middle School, had grown and fostered a caring community which focused on students’ needs, both academic and personal.
“The Character Education program has been a work-in-progress for many years at Farmington Middle School,” she said. “Their eight pillars of integrity have become the nucleus of what they stand for. They strive to give students the support they need to reach their full potential and set the bar not just to develop good students and athletes, but also good people.”
With the work of character education producing a learning community in which students go out of their way to help one another, volunteer to clean up messes or to complete other chores, McKee said the school’s hard work is paying dividends in the lives of students.
“We all know that this type of change in students does not happen by accident,” she said. “A few of the supporting initiatives that breed this type of culture and climate are the following: they provide challenging curriculum that’s tied to their core ethical values that develop students into well-rounded citizens. They also encourage moral action by having all grades work on service learning projects.
“They devote effort to help students be intrinsically motivated. They advocate for a positive, student-driven culture. They host ceremonies to dedicate hallways after their eight pillars. They create annual themes like, ‘What’s Your Everest?’ and ‘Be an Outstander, Not a Bystander.’ And finally, they promote and they recognize student character at afterschool activities such as athletic contests, school performances and field trips.”
Apart from just being a school where things are easy or efficient for staff, administration and faculty, McKee said the enhanced character education is noticed by students and their families as well.
“The students feel the difference, too, and find themselves very fortunate to attend a school surrounded by people who support them and want to make sure they are the best person they can be,” she said. “And, of course, the parents take note too and praise the school for leading the way when it comes to character development. They recognize how intentional the educators have been to work with students to embrace these pillars and to model a life of character.”
In closing, McKee thanked the students, faculty and staff at Farmington Middle School for their dedication and focus on character education alongside academic education.
“So, congratulations once again to Farmington Middle School for successfully demonstrating a comprehensive approach to character education,” she said. “Your collective belief and character development has had a positive impact on academics, student character and the school climate. And thank you for your commitment to the work. We all know it’s not easy. And as they’ve probably seen firsthand, bringing ideas like this one to life is worth it.”
McKee then presented the board with a copy of the book “What Do You Do with an Idea?” by Kobi Yamada, saying she hopes the book will help to inspire the manifestation of many more great ideas.
In other business, Superintendent Matt Ruble announced that the first day of school for the 2018-19 academic year will be Aug. 16.
