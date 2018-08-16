Parkland Health Center is pleased to announce that Brewer Brewer, RN has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Employee for July 2018.
Brewer is a nurse in the intensive care unit and has worked at Parkland Health Center and Mineral Area Regional Medical Center for a combined total of 10 years. Prior experience includes three years at St. Louis Children’s Hospital where she worked in intensive care and in the pediatric cardiac intensive care unit.
Excerpts from Brewer’s nomination read, “Jen always takes time to explain things to patients and their families - to thoroughly educate them - and always has a smile for them. She spends time making sure all their needs are met and ALWAYS puts her patients first. A truly caring person.”
When asked what she likes about her job at Parkland, Brewer responded, “Helping people feel comfortable in a setting they don’t want to be in and keeping families informed. I like to put myself in others’ situations and treat patients how I would want my mom or myself treated.”
Reflecting on how she felt about receiving the award, she said, “I felt like we have really good employees throughout the hospital that I felt are more deserving.”
ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 756-6451 or the physician finder service at 431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
