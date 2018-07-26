Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bryson Joins Farmington Police Department

Julie Bryson, left, joins the Farmington Police Department. She is sworn in by City Clerk Ashley Bischoff. Bryson is a 2014 Farmington High School graduate and a 2017 graduate of the Mineral Area Law Enforcement Academy. Bryson said she has always wanted to be a police officer and help people in whatever way she can, noting she's always wanted to work for Farmington. She and her husband, Logan, reside in Farmington. 

 Provided by Chief Rick Baker

Julie Bryson, left, joins the Farmington Police Department. She is sworn in by City Clerk Ashley Bischoff. Bryson is a 2014 Farmington High School graduate and a 2017 graduate of the Mineral Area Law Enforcement Academy. Bryson said she has always wanted to be a police officer and help people in whatever way she can, noting she's always wanted to work for Farmington. She and her husband, Logan, reside in Farmington. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments