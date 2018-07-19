Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Cardboard regatta returns to water park
Homemade cardboard boats will take to the lazy river at the Farmington Water Park next week, with registration open up to the July 25 Cardboard Boat Regatta.

It’s time once again for amateur boat-makers to get out the duct tape and cardboard and make vessels that can stand up to the Farmington Water Park’s lazy river. The 2018 Cardboard Boat Regatta is slated for July 25 at the Water Park.

Farmington Aquatic and Fitness Coordinator Jake LaHay described the event as a competition of boat-building expertise, or lack thereof.

“We started it probably five years ago,” LaHay said. “We basically just do a competition around our lazy river, with people building cardboard boats. People build some pretty crazy boats.”

Boats can only be constructed from cardboard, tape, paper, glue, and paint (the boat must be dry before entering). Prizes are awarded for the fastest boat, the fastest-sinking boat or ‘Titanic’ award, the people’s choice award and the most creative award.

LaHay said the boats will take one lap around the park’s lazy river, with many of the boats barely making it that far.

“We get some really crazy boats, that’s for sure,” LaHay said. “We get some really well-made ones, while some people are gunning for the Titanic award, so they’ll basically just bring a box.”

This year’s Cardboard Boat Regatta will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 25, with entrants needing to register before the competition. Registration can be completed at www.farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net.

“Last year, we had around 15 boats,” LaHay said. “The year before that we had even more, somewhere around 20. Last year we did it during the day during open hours. With the way it’s growing, we really have to do it privately.”

For more information about the 2018 Cardboard Boat Regatta, visit the above site or contact the Farmington Water Park at 756-0900.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

