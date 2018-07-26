Twelve recent graduates of Farmington High School will soon be joining the community’s staff thanks in part to a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program that allows FHS students to earn clinical hours within the community. Those hired represent nearly half of FHS graduates who earned their CNA through the program and the largest number in recent years.
“We typically hire several from each graduating class,” said Talisha Brooks, assistant director of Health Services at Farmington Presbyterian Manor and supervisor of the clinical component of Farmington High School’s CNA program. “This year, we were able to hire more because the students’ clinical time coincided with a time in which we had several CNA positions available.”
The community’s involvement in the program allows it to not only help develop the next generation of health care professionals, but also have a hand in training its prospective employees. For the students, the program offers both logistic and financial benefits.
“Students like a lot of things about our program,” said Brooks. “First, we’re within walking distance of the high school. Second, we hire nursing assistants before they’re certified…allowing students to earn money while completing their clinical requirements. And lastly, we also serve as a testing site, allowing students to complete the clinical portion of their state test with the same residents with whom they’ve already developed relationships.”
The program at Farmington High is the only one of its kind in the area that is independent of a long-term care center and is offered as a career class to high school students.
Currently, Farmington Presbyterian Manor employees approximately 45 CNAs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.