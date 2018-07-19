Recently I received two responses to the column titled A Visit to Oz. In it I talked about Jon Cozean and I walking along Columbia Street during Country Days, trying to recall accurately what businesses had occupied which buildings when we were kids.
We did a fair job, or at least Jon did, but there were some we just couldn’t recall or agree on during our rambles.
Fortunately, one reader responded with her memories and they seemed to fit and fill in some of our blanks, as well as resolve conflicting guesses on other. So, thanks to Mrs. Jean Herbst for calling with her more accurate recollections, and to Janet Beck for identifying the “mystery woman” who visited the old Tetley Building. Between the two of them, several questions have been cleared up.
Here are Mrs. Herbst’s recollections (from the 1940s) of old stores and businesses on East Columbia Street. Beginning with the north side of the 100 block at 121 E. Liberty and going west, there were several grocery stores in a row with Walker & Heck on the corner, followed by Piggly Wiggly, A&P, Kroger and then Klein’s (later Dugal’s). Next to Klein’s was the Sanitary Barber Shop then Jack Rion’s Pool Hall and, finishing that block, Walgreen’s, also known as the Wood’s Drugstore. She remembers that Eddie Eaves worked at the soda fountain counter there. It was also the big hang-out for the older high school students after school.
Next block up going towards Washington Street: Jenkins Dime Store, Red & White Grocery, Black Cat Saloon, then either the United Bank or Bank of Farmington (not sure which name) housed in the Realty Building. Someplace either on that street or around the corner was Smith’s Billiard Hall. Not certain where.
Back to the 100 block of Columbia Street on the south side: The first building (we all have different thoughts on this,) Mrs. Herbst didn’t remember, and I thought it was a bakery, while Jon wasn’t certain. Then came the Rozier’s Department Store where steps led up to Dr. Horton’s office and the DeNato’s Beauty Shop where Mrs. Herbst got her first permanent. (It would have been with one of those large helmet-shaped metal hood monstrosities that had long black wires coming from the hood attached to metal clamps. I remember seeing my mom get one of those and it scared me to death!) The post office (that remains as such today) anchored that block.
Same side of the street next block up was the large Farmington News building, Robert Tetley Jewelry, Gordon’s Drug Store, Kirkland’s 5&10 cent Store and the IOOF building on the corner with City Drug owned by Mr. White and Mr. Yancy on the ground floor.
She didn’t go any further than that with her memories, but they were great fun to hear as she had several stories to share about them also.
If anyone else recalls the stores on this or other downtown streets, don’t hesitate to let me know.
I had also mentioned an unknown woman who visited the old Tetley Building during Country Days and asked the young lady manning the desk if it would be all right to tour the place. She made her visit and left without being identified! Of course, my curiosity was piqued, and I said as much in the article.
Fortunately, another reader (that’s two, in case you’re keeping count), Janet Beck, e-mailed me to say it was Barbara Tetley Anderson, who was in town visiting during that period. I contacted Barbara (thanks to Janet’s help) and she was most forthcoming and positive about her visit to Farmington, herself and her family. Following are a few of her comments:
“My parents are Clarence A. Tetley II and Kathryn Zieba Tetley, who both were born and raised in Farmington. I never lived in Farmington, but about once a month our family would visit family and friends. My father's mother was Rose Key Tetley. Her husband, Dr. Clarence A. Tetley, died at a young age and Rose raised her two young sons, my dad Clarence, and my Uncle Bob.”
(Here’s a related note from Janet Beck: “My mother and I stayed with my grandparents Ethel and Roy Cole while my dad was in service during WWII. Rose Tetley lived on Will-O-Way Court and her house backed up to my grandparent’s house on First Street and they were very good friends. We visited with them a lot.”)
Barbara’s note continued: “My mother's parents were Mike (Marko) and Mary Zieba, who lived on a farm on Hurryville Road. Their farm is now most of the "back 9" of St. Francois Country Club. Prior to our recent visit to Farmington, I called the golf course to see about the chance to play the course and walk in those same farm fields I so fondly remember roaming with siblings and cousins. After explaining my connection to the land, and "dropping a few names" like Francie and Beulah Carrow (my parents best friends from high school to today!) the course management welcomed us to play. It was something I will always treasure.
Barbara concluded her note by adding more of her family history. “A bit of history...my grandfather, Dr. Clarence A. Tetley had his dentist office either next door to the Tetley Building, or above, not sure. He was the Mayor of Farmington for seven terms and died while in office. He was instrumental in getting the funds for Long Memorial Hall. His father, (my Great-Grandfather) Robert Tetley, owned the Tetley Building and had his jewelry store there.”
A further conversation with Barbara is on my calendar and more will be related later in this column. Getting to know people like Barbara and Jean Herbst are perks of being a columnist. You get to meet the most interesting people!
As I said at the first of this writing, I do appreciate receiving comments, information, corrections (yes, I do admit to getting things wrong at times!), personal/family celebrations, coming event, etc. You can contact me by e-mail at janet9916@att.net. I’ll gladly respond. Please…do not send any embarrassing or political attachments. And above all, nothing with snakes!
Around Town News
Walking the Red Carpet…. Pam and Doug Ross are proud to say that their son, Kevin Ross has been nominated for an Emmy again this year. Pam added “He works very hard and is being recognized for his wonderful talent in editing. No one deserves it more.” Be sure to pay particular attention to the Emmy’s as Kevin is a local boy who graduated from Farmington High! This is a very big deal and probably a first for our community!
Bridal Shower… A bridal shower for Kaylin Herbst, daughter of Kristi and Dennis Herbst, was held in the tea room of the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon, July 1. Many friends and family members enjoyed the afternoon, expressing congratulations to Kaylin and watching her open her numerous gifts. Kaylin was then driven by her parents and grandmother, Mrs. Jean Herbst, for her return to Houston, Texas where she is currently employed by Purina Corp. Her marriage to Richard Hopper is planned for Sept. 1, 2018
Wedding Bells…Garrett Callahan and Mickayla Schlosser were married on June 16, 2018 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at the Silvey Farm in Potosi, Missouri. Dinner and dancing at the wedding reception also took place at the Silvey Farm. Garrett is a 2014 Farmington High School graduate and is the son of Justin and Lisa (McClaskey) Callahan of Farmington. Mickayla is the daughter of Mick and Angela Schlosser of Potosi. Mickayla’s Maid of Honor was Michayla Williams, and Garrett’s Best Man was Eli Pratte. The couple are now residing in Farmington where Garrett teaches math and coaches basketball at Farmington High School. Mickayla is attending Missouri Baptist University, working on a degree in education.
Coming Up:
This weekend…Big River Chautauqua at Bonne Terre with featured performers as Minnie Pearl, Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons and Houdini. Presented under the big white tent behind City Hall, free admission. Plenty of parking and food available. Pre-entertainment at 6 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Aug. 4… Braxton Gross will be honored at the All-American Athlete Futsal Event. Thirty-eight professional players of indoor soccer from all over the USA and nine other countries will be at the Duchesne High School, 2550 Elm Street in St. Charles, Mo. The teams will be honoring Braxton and 17 other special Guests of Honor and their families who are battling childhood illnesses and challenges. Proceeds of this event go to All American Athlete 501c and Children's Center.
Aug. 14…Women’s Connection brunch meeting, catered by COLJACs, begins at 9:15 a.m. at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room. Dr. Jean Harmening, Veterinarian, is the featured speaker and Guest Speaker is Patti Gard of Dexter, Mo. talking on “Which Element Are You?” Everyone is welcome. Tickets are $10, and reservations are required. Call 747-3854 or 358-1274.
Sept. 27… Runway Show, dinner and shopping New Heights Church. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, tables for six available. Proceeds go to the Vision of Hope, a vocational and social organization for people with autism. Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress, Jaclyn Rowe is the inspirational speaker. Tickets available at www.VHvhd2i.org or at Dress 2 Impress at 117 E. Columbia, Farmington. Space is limited, so get your tickets early.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.