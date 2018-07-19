Council holds public hearings, regular session

The Farmington City Council held five public hearings prior to the start of regular session on July 12.
Two of the public hearings were for property located at the northwest corner of Maple Valley Drive and West Liberty Street. The requests are for the annexation of the property into Farmington city limits, as well as a final record plat with a requested zoning of OA-1: Office and Apartment.
Tim Porter, director of development services, said the Planning and Zoning committee voted to accept the annexation request and final record plat.
The 14-and-one-half acre lot is currently owned by Missing Dirt LLC of Springfield. Nick Dwyer, representing Dover Development of St. Louis, was on hand to present what his company intends to build on the property after the sale is finalized.
Dwyer said the company plans to build an assisted living care facility – Cedarhurst of Farmington – would be another one of the company’s facilities.
The third and fourth public hearings were for rezoning of property at 1601 S. Henry St. from R-2: Single Family to R-4: General Residential as well as special use permit for the property to allow for storage buildings. Both are submitted by property owner Stan Heberlie on behalf of SJH Properties.
Porter explained the developer believes the location of the property – just north of the city’s solar farm – would better serve as multi-family
“The conventional wisdom is, residents of an apartment complex might be more tolerant of having a solar farm to their south as opposed to somebody building a single-family residence,” he said. Both items received a favorable recommendation from Planning and Zoning.
A first reading by title only on the first four items was held in regular session, with council action scheduled for the July 23 meeting.
In other administrative business during regular session, the council approved the ordinance amending the municipal code relating to zoning regulations and uses in zoning districts.
During the Public Works report, the council approved a purchase order for a replacement transformer at the Jefferson Street Substation.
“We had a fire there about a month ago and it damaged the power system there,” Ward II Councilman John Crouch, chair of the Public Works committee, reminded the council.
Three bids were submitted – two from Fletcher-Reinhardt Company and one from Anixter.
Crouch explained the two low bids were for equipment with which the city has no prior experience – new manufacturers with not much data available on the systems.
“The vendor of this type of equipment said they would recommend we not go with the lower bid due to the inexperience with the equipment,” Crouch said.
The committee recommended the bid from Fletcher-Reinhardt Company for the Eaton-CPS unit. The base bid was $163,100, plus the extended warranty at $19,572 bringing the total cost to $182,672.
“We’re talking about a 12 thousand, 15 thousand dollar difference between the high and low bid…we think it’s better to go with the higher bid and get the equipment we can have more assurance on,” Crouch said.
It was explained the city is still waiting to hear back from the insurance company regarding reimbursement, if any, on the unit.
The load from that transformer has been rerouted to others since the incident.
Also during the meeting, Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers introduced Barry Horst to the council. Horst is the new director of the SEMO Regional Planning Commission.
Beavers said one of the most recent examples of the two entities working together is the sidewalk project along Henry Street.
“The commission submitted the grant applications for us,” Beavers told the council.
Horst said his attendance at the meeting was for the council to put “a face with the name” in working with the commission.
“We have a great working relationship with the city for, obviously, long before I got here,” Horst said. “My aim to maintain or improve (the relationship) any way I can. We are here to help you in any way.”
