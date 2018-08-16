WICHITA, Kan. — April Courtway, RN, is the new clinical director for Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington.
Courtway has been with hospice since March 2005, when she started as an aide. Most recently she has been a case manager for hospice after completing her associate’s degree in nursing from Mineral Area College and become a registered nurse.
She has worked in health care several times and worked in sales and office management. She’s an amateur photographer and has worked at South East Missouri Mental Health Center as an RN.
“April is a valuable member of our team, and we’re excited to offer her this new opportunity,” said Rodney Quinton, Heart & Soul Hospice administrator.
Heart & Soul Hospice is an extension of PMMA’s services to seniors in Kansas and Missouri. Heart & Soul Hospice serves a 50-mile radius around Wichita, Kansas, and Farmington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.