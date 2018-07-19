Cross-country trek more than a race

Nishanth Iyengan and Don Harter arrived in Farmington Friday on their trek across the country as part of the Trans Am Bike Race.
Harter, of Columbia, Missouri, is not in the race to win – instead, he’s using his pedal power to help two organizations close to his heart. He’s raising funds for Enlace, a development organization in El Salvador, Guatemala and Napal working in the rural communities in those countries.
In each community he visits, Harter drops off brochures at churches with information about Enlace – at times, placing the information in the doors if no one is available at the time.
Harter compared the organization to the University of Missouri Extension –experts on staff in economic development, community help issues working with the communities to set priorities on what they want to do to improve their community.
In addition, Harter is involved in scouting. His reasons for riding to raise money for scouting were explained in a press release sent days before his expected arrival in Farmington.
“I’ve organized the District Pinewood Derby Day event for Cub Scouts for 23 years,” Harter said in the release. “My goal is to raise a dollar a mile that can send 16 Scouts to summer camp who might not otherwise get to attend.”
Riding with Harter across the country is Iyengan – a native of India. This ride, for him, is a way to experience the country many may not otherwise have the opportunity to do so.
The two talked about celebrating the Fourth of July in Sterling, Kansas – which Iyengan described as “fabulous.”
“I wanted to see the U.S.,” he said. “I’ve seen India on a bicycle before. I’ve gone to Russia, Ukraine, Siberia...I was looking for a different event, and something that helps me see the entire country.”
He admits he was not aware of another “easier” route to see the country than the TransAmerica Trail – which stretches from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia.
“The experience has been fabulous,” he said, admitting preconceived ideas about the country he saw on the news in his home country have turned out not to be true.
Seeing the country on a bicycle, Iyengan said, is the best way to experience the country.
“If you are in a car, you drive by … you don’t stop at Sterling, Kansas, because, well, it’s Sterling, Kansas,” he said, noting the small towns along the route are the best experiences. “It’s in the middle of nowhere...nobody talks to you. When you are in the car, you’ve got a couple of friends with you and you bring your own world with yourself.
“On a bicycle, you don’t have that. You don’t have the luxury of four people with you, sitting in a group, doing any of that.”
Iyengan joked that he refers to Harter and himself as “the brown guy and the old guy” in their travels across the country.
“It is very hard to miss us,” he said. “People will talk to us because we are riding bicycles. And, that’s pretty much what we wanted.”
Iyengan has learned the cultural differences between India and America – most notably noting it is not uncommon in his home country to ask someone to come to their home to dinner as opposed to waiting for an invitation offered in the United States.
“Back home … I can knock on anybody’s door and say ‘I’m hungry’ and they’ll invite me in,” he said. “Here’s it’s a little different – not different bad.”
The two aren’t in the race to get the best time – instead, Iyengan said the trip is a way to get “as many experiences as we can.”
“We’ve stayed at hostels, to churches,” he said. “We’ve stayed at one hotel in the last 40 days. It’s not an achievement. All we are doing are riding a bicycle…a 3-year-old gets on a bike as a baby and rides a bicycle.
“We are just riding bicycles. Turns out, we’re going a little longer distances than a 3-year-old would. And, by virtue of that, people want to talk to us. There’s no way I could get on a motorcycle and ride across this country and have the same experience.”
Track Harter’s and Iyengan’s trek across the United States on the RaceTransAm website, or through Harter’s blog, donsbikerace.blogspot.com.
