Five students from area schools were recognized as participating in the annual Good Citizens Essay Contest by the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the American Revolution at a regular meeting on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Regent Cara Akridge welcomed 25 members and 13 guests to join in the Opening Ritual. Chaplain Jan Kemp led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, the American’s Creed, the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge to the State of Missouri.
Chairman Lisa Lacomb, Regent Akridge and Past Regent Edwina Alcorn were presenters of Good Citizens Contest winners. Edwina explained the students had no knowledge of the topic until seated in the room, monitored by a teacher would open the sealed develop with the 2018 topic: “How has the United States been an example for other countries to establish a democracy within a republic?” She praised the following for their thoroughness of thoughts, as they are the next generation of leaders. She also introduced supportive family members and students. Thomas Fisk of Arcadia Valley High School, Whitley Lands of Bismarck High School R-5, Mikyla Watkins of Central High School, Allenia Rhodes of Farmington High School and Audrey Kamper of Potosi High School were presented with a DAR certificate, pin and a wallet card. Mikaylea, Allenia, Audrey and Whitley received $100 checks. First place winner Thomas received $150 – all to further their educations.
An interesting program titled, “The Battle of the Sink Hole, fought May 25, 1815” was given by Diane Borgman of the St. Charles chapter. From the Daughters section of the DAR magazine, President General Ann Dillon’s message was reported by Thelma Robinson of Caledonia, Sue Wade gave excerpts from The National Defender, Janet Beck collects our newspaper articles, Sue Wade collets our books and magazines for veterans in homes, reminder for collecting Box Tops for Education and Best Choice labels by Marlyn Mauk and members ‘Thank You for your military service’ cards for Honor Flight veterans traveling in June and July to view the monuments in the Nation’s capital. Registrar Karen Kleinberg’s report of three applications for new members are completed, three applications are pending.
Committee Reports included “Conservation” by Becky Ewing “choose non-neonicotinoid plants, as it has an adverse effect on the ecology; Constitution Minute by Jan Kemp, the average age of the singers was 67; Museum Outreach by Pat Colyer, the DAR Museum is seeking donations of “Vintage Samplers” from the Midwest. DAR Service for Military by Sue Wade, presented the DAR Junior ROTC medal and $100 check to Farmington High School Cadet Elisabeth Beckett.
Joan Dostal demonstrated photographing albums for digitalization on flash drives for preservation. Becky Ewing won the patriotic lap quilt. Jane Kemp led the closing with the reciting the Preamble to the Constitution and a Benediction.
Completing the DAR regent’s term for years 2016-18, Cara Akridge chaired the May 5, 2018 meeting. Her successful term included raising $10,045 for Camp Hope with a trivia night, high school student scholarships totaling $650, donations of school supplies, Christmas gifts for veterans and monthly donations of reading materials and supporting Tamassee DAR School for residential students ages 2 to 18.
Other notable events include: Veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam going on fundraisers; “Wheeling for Healing” fundraiser for veterans; and honoring two distinguished citizens.
Events preserving the history of the Plank Road include a rededication ceremony of the marker placed in Long Park with the Daughters of the American Colonies; placing a display of the Plank Road during Country Days on the side porch of Long House in Long Park; participating in multiple conservation activities; and seeing a new Dogwood tree planted to honor all veterans since 1775 to replace a red maple tree dedicated Nov. 8, 2001 at the Mineral Area College theater entrance.
An installation of officers’ ceremony was conducted by Past Chaplain Sue Wade. Officers for 2018-2020 will be: Regent, Cara Akridge; Vice-Regent, Nancy Jacob; Chaplain, Jan Kemp; Recording Secretary Karen Kleinberg; Treasurer Suzanne Kay; Registrar, Joan Dostal; Historian Colleen Cruse, and Librarian Mary Anne Fox.
Prospective members or guests are encouraged at any meeting, which begin at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month September through May at the American Legion Post 416, 1604 W. Columbia St. (Editor’s note – this is the location of the fire earlier this summer).
