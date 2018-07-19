Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Officials with the Farmington School District announced the registration dates for the 2018-19 school year.

New this year for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade is the requirement for all students to register – both new to the district and returning students.

The district will have updated packets for new students after July 1. Returning students only need to provide paperwork if there is a change of address.

The time for registration for these students is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the designated dates at the students' designated school.

Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is scheduled for Aug. 7-8.

First grade is scheduled for Aug. 2; second grade is scheduled for Aug. 3; third grade is scheduled for Aug. 6; fourth grade is scheduled for Aug. 7 and fifth and sixth grades are scheduled for Aug. 7-8.

Farmington Middle School registration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7-8 for seventh and eighth graders each day.

Farmington High School registration is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the following dates: Senior registration is July 31; Junior registration is Aug. 1; Sophomore registration is Aug. 2 and Freshmen registration is Aug. 3. Open House is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.

For more information, contact the Farmington Board of Education office at 701-1310.

