It was bound to happen – sooner or later.
I jumped back on my road bike this spring – inspired by my husband and his passion for cycling. Plus, it’s a great, healthy habit the two of us can enjoy together.
While I’m nowhere near the cyclist he is, I’m working at getting stronger every day and love seeing the result it brings.
John and I enjoy cycling the country roads around Farmington – although, I admit I may bring a little more “whine” on a few rides than he would like.
On many of these rides, my husband told me it was uncommon in that I had not experienced a fall in the eight years on and off the bike (more off than on, I should admit). I would always hush him, jokingly tell him I was an exception to that rule.
Most recently, I was talking to my husband about my desire to get a new helmet. I felt my was “too bulky looking” and not the sleek black I’d like. All through my youth, I know for a fact I never once put on a helmet. I’m sure most people my age could admit the same as well. Now, I never go anywhere without it – even if it’s just a few easy miles through the neighborhood.
This past Sunday, the two of us – along with a group of other riders from Farmington – set out for Mascoutah, Illinois to take part in an organized ride.
For me, it would be 25 miles of flat Illinois farmland – my favorite kind of land. I’m a self-proclaimed “hater of all things hilly” and not afraid to admit as such. My husband planned to take the 64-mile route with part of the group while another rider in our group and I decided 25 was good for us.
Before Sunday’s ride, I was talking to another rider about how clunky my helmet looked and that I was wanting a sleek, more modern looking helmet.
At 12.9 miles into that ride, that clunky helmet is the best thing I’ve ever laid eyes on and realize that clunky is beautiful – and safe.
One thing to know is cyclists are a courteous bunch, making others aware when vehicle area approaching – “Car front!” or “Car back!” are familiar phrases – or, even when there are obstacles in the way.
“Gravel!” is the warning I heard at mile 12.9. I’d heard it more than once on the ride that morning. This time, though, the gravel was thicker than I expected. I fully thought I had it – successfully bypassing another rough patch in the road. I did make it through the gravel, but didn’t quite have the control over the bike like I was used to.
At that point, faced with a choice of chip and seal roadway or grass – I chose the grass. Only, within that grass was a ditch – suddenly stopping my bike and sending me headfirst over the handlebars.
I laid there, face down, thinking I did not feel any excruciating pains. Kind cyclists who witnessed the crash, along with my friend, were right there with me. Dan – I’ll never forget his name – began rattling off a series of questions which, thankfully, I found myself answering correctly.
“Where are you?” “What’s the date?” “What’s my name, again?” – he gave me the assurance I needed at that moment.
I was checked out by emergency personnel at the scene and later on as well. In the days since, I’ve shown a number of people the large bruise on my leg where I soared over the handlebars – I feel I need to apologize for that … guess I felt it was some kind of badge.
I didn’t really intend to tell this story. Instead, I felt compelled after Tuesday – on two separate occasions – I saw four individuals riding their bicycles without helmets.
Yes, I know they can look clumsy or bulky. Yes, I know they get warm and make your head sweaty. But, had it not been for my helmet on Sunday ….
Please, I ask, even if it’s just quick ride around the block, a trail ride with friends or a leisurely Sunday stroll, invest in a helmet. It’s the most important investment you’ll make.
Now, about that new helmet for me …
