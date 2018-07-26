Elks are at home on the range

Every Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 you’ll find Elks members and their guests gathered at Lodge Hall #1765 in Farmington eagerly anticipating their evening meal.
No grazing here of tasty tender tree buds or shrubs for these Elk, but rather well-prepared and generous, stick-to-the ribs meals as prepared by four separate groups of member cooks each under the leadership of a Crew Chief.
The teams often rotate Crew Chiefs and menus. While there are always the perennial favorites, new dishes are also often introduced. Each team is comprised of five to eight members who serve as cooks and waiters. An average of 70 to 80 meals are served each Tuesday evening. It takes a lot of planning, organizing and just plain hard work, but it’s all for a worthy cause as the proceeds go to the Scholarship Fund that are presented to students from both Farmington and Bismarck Schools each year.
This Tuesday tradition started in 2002 and has continued ever since except on holidays. The teams are: The Officers, headed by Wink Rickus, who prepare a Catfish Dinner; The A Team, with Harry Gray as Crew Chief, serve a Chicken Fried Steak Plate; The Godfathers, with Chuck Mahurin at the helm serve Smoked Pork Steak plates; and The Loafers with Steve Chapman at the lead serve, (what else?) but Steve’s own Meat Loaf recipe complete with side dishes!
If your mouth is watering over the vision of these tasty meals, you best either be an Elk or make friends with one quickly, as the Club is not open to the public.
The Elks Lodge #1765 was started in Farmington as a social and charitable organization in 1949 and will recognize its 70th anniversary next year. Currently, the Lodge has a roster of 976 members.
The 150th anniversary of the founding of the organization that began in New York, was celebrated at the National Convention in San Antonio, Texas on July 1, 2018. Local Exalted Ruler Lonnie Edwards and Richard Craft, who heads the Veterans’ Committee, and their wives attended. The State Convention will follow this fall in Jefferson City with representatives from all 76 state lodges in attendance, including a good-sized delegation from Farmington.
The Elks pride themselves on conducting several out-reach area community and scholastic programs. Exalted Ruler Lonnie Edwards said, “We stress that we are not just a social lodge. Our members are all involved in some capacity in helping with the various programs that we conduct throughout the year. We do a Christmas Basket project each year where we prepare baskets of food items that have been donated by our members throughout the year and deliver them to families around the county.
“We are also very proud of our Scholarship program where high school student from both Farmington and Bismarck are recognized each month as our Students of the Month, and from this group one student is selected from each school as Student of the Year. We hold a Scholarship Awards Banquet each spring to present scholarships to all the honored students. The names of the Students of the Year are placed in competition for the State Student of the Year scholarship presented by the Missouri by the Missouri State Lodge.
Other projects the Lodge carries out are their veterans’ programs of Meals for Vets, where members take either lunch or breakfast to share with the veterans at a different nursing center each month. At Christmas each veteran residing at a nursing center receives a sweat suit through the Sweats for Vets project. The Elks also sponsor the annual Hoop Shoot for youth and next year will begin the new Soccer Shoot. Other programs include sponsoring the Americanism essay program and the presenting of 300 dictionaries to elementary students.
Possibly their best-known project is the flag carry, which requires 50 members to carry the immense American Flag that once flew above the National Capitol. The flag is proudly displayed in parades around the area, including the local Homecoming and Country Days parades, and the Lodge was also once honored to present the flag at the Elks Night at Busch Stadium.
While the organization is not allowed to serve meals to the public at the Lodge Hall or on its grounds, they sometimes prepare a barbecue for a charitable cause, such as the recent Walker Johns Walk/Run. They grilled and served a barbecue in front of Family Video on Karsch Boulevard with all proceeds going to the walk that benefits those with cancer.
While the Elks teams only serve on Tuesday nights, meals are prepared and served by various members on Mother’s Day, Flag Day and a robust breakfast to those members and their children who are delivering Christmas baskets on Christmas Eve morning. Other special occasion meals, such as the Scholarship Award Banquet are prepared and served by the Charboneau staff who contract the Lodge kitchen to serve meals on Friday and Saturday evenings, again only to Elks members and their guests.
If you’re thinking the members of the Lodge have little time left for, well, just hanging out with the herd, you’re very wrong. The Lodge is opens at 2 p.m. every afternoon with closing hour at midnight for members to socialize and enjoy the various entertainments that are available throughout the week. Membership to the Lodge is available through sponsorship by a current member or by transfer of membership from another Lodge.
Here are some of the recipes of both current and past meals served at the Lodge, as well as one taken from the recipe book “Elkdom’s Favorite Recipes” that was prepared by the wives of Elk members, probably in the 1980s.
When you’re looking at the large amounts called for in some of the recipes, keep in mind they are being prepared to feed over 80 people, including the cooks! These are manly recipes, and probably not ones you’ll be serving at your next lady’s tea. But the men in your family are going to be giving you compliments galore!
This meatloaf is served on the fourth Tuesday by The Loafers Crew. This is the recipe of their Crew Chief Steve Chapman. Steve is also the editor of the monthly Elk’s newsletter.
Speaking of former lodge cooks, here’s an extremely simple, but delicious dip that used to be served by Bill Bader back in the 1970s. Don’t even know if it had a name, as everyone just referred to it as “that really good red stuff Bill makes.” You’ve got to eat it to believe it!
The following warning came from a true deep south native, who was also a member of the local Elks a number of years ago. This purist said: “If you serve fried catfish with anything else but hush puppies, grits, Cole slaw, and home fries, it’ll get up and walk off the plate!” (He did add that if you were fixing a fancy dinner you added a big dish of fried okra or succotash. Use your own discretion here.) He used fresh caught catfish straight from the river, that were cleaned and filleted on the river bank, tossed in a cooler and carried home to be soaked for one to three hours in two teaspoons of dry mustard, three or four tablespoons of canned cream, plus some salt and pepper. Then rolled in white cornmeal and fried in one inch of grease in a hot skillet.
The Elk’s version is much simpler and tastes just as good. Plus, you don’t have to catch and clean the fish first. From the same southern source came this recipe for Bayou Hush Puppies.
Third Tuesday’s menu served by the Godfathers headed by Chuck Mahurin, is an over-flowing plate of Smoked Pork Steaks and two sides.
The rub is a home-made one from Bob Satterthwaite’s own recipe. When Bob gave the recipe, he added that he also like to use it on chicken and likes to add it to his own scrambled eggs! That’ll get you up and moving in the mornings!
In probably the 1980s (no date was shown) a group of the wives prepared a cookbook and dedicated it to children with special needs around the area. All proceeds from the sale of the book went to benefit that group.
Since it was to benefit the children, I took the liberty of selecting a kid-friendly recipe from the book to share in this Elk’s article. The recipe was contributed by Hazel Nodacker who was one of the ladies who spear-headed the project.
Through the years many other Elks have gathered around the range and contributed their culinary skills to the Lodge. The role call would be lengthy and note-worthy. Enjoy these samples of the skills and efforts of the current members and their predecessors who have carried out the mission of the organization: “Elks Care, Elks Share.”
