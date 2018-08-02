Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PARK HILLS – Angela Erickson of Festus was recently promoted at Mineral Area College. She had been a coordinator of the Associate Degree in Nursing - Freshman Year. She was recently named the director of the Allied Health Department, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Teri Douglas.

Erickson came to the college in 2009 from Mercy Hospital System, where she was a registered nurse at two Mercy hospitals over an 18-year period. She specialized in Medical/Surgical Nursing, Maternal-Newborn Nursing, and Pediatrics.

At MAC, Erickson has taught in the practical nursing program and associate degree nursing program, both freshman and sophomore year. In addition, she has taught Anatomy and Physiology for Medical Coders for the last six years.

Erickson was educated at Jefferson College, receiving an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1992. She also attended Central Methodist University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing Education. Erickson graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1990.

Erickson is a member of the professional organization Missouri League for Nursing, and is also a member of American Nurses Association.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments