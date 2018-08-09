Recently four of the remaining “Chilton Cousins” took a day’s jaunt to Des Arc, Missouri. For those not familiar with the smaller villages and communities that populate the beautiful foothills of southern Missouri, Des Arc is situated somewhere between Annapolis, and Piedmont, Missouri and a good hoot and a holler from Sam A Baker State Park. It’s nearly classified as one of those places where you “can’t get there from here.” And, yes, we did back track a time or two before finding where we were supposedly going. Here’s another bit of advice: don’t depend on your cell phone as the reception runs from none to spotty.
Back in the late 1800s to the early 1900s Des Arc was a fairly good sized rural community. Some of those who were raised there recall that in its heyday of mainly logging, mining, and operation of a nearby grist mill, it had around 1200 population.
I clearly remembered seeing as a child, an old two-story, frame general store when we went there to visit Dad’s Lewis relatives from his mother’s side. The home is still there, but the general store is long gone and now there is only a paved lot next to the City Hall. It was first operated by members of the Fitz family (who later also migrated to Farmington) and was eventually purchased by one of the Lewis relatives with, I think, a partner named Satterfield, or something similar.
Today, with about 200 friendly souls in residence, about all that’s left of the business section are a city hall, fire station, post office, a church or two, a well-kept museum, and a thriving Mel’s Diner (good food, but don’t look for Flo) that also serves as the social hub for the community. Mel’s is the place to go for information, directions, passing the time, and some outstanding fried catfish or chicken. (The day I was there they also were featuring fried green tomatoes, which were so crispy and light they just floated into your mouth.)
The reason we had made the drive, though, was to visit the museum and the nearby community cemetery to see what information we could unearth (no pun intended) about our ancestors. Seems the southern Ozarks were a preferred site for settling by our forefathers. In fact there came to be what’s commonly referred to as “a whole passel” of them fanned out over the hills, and most married local ladies in whichever place they settled for awhile and produced fairly large families. These children in turn married and also had a number of offspring, and on, and on. Therefore, there are numerous other family names, Lewis, Brewer, King, Ruble, to name a few we’ve records of that we were also looking for.
The Des Arc Museum was a good place to start and we had a personal guide, who was a native of the community and, although she had moved, still was a frequent visitor “home” and one of the driving forces of the museum. Those who keep the history of the area alive have done an excellent job of acquiring documents, pictures and artifacts of the various families and places from the earlier days. They’ve even put together an attractive book on the area they have for sale. The museum is located in an addition to the local church and boasts five or six small rooms, each with its own theme, on the upper level, and a good-size meeting hall on the lower level. The latter they rent out ($35 per day) and you provide your own food and clean up crew. (Family note: possibly a good place for our next cousins’ reunion.)
We spent a good part of day taking pictures and notes about various ancestors and places where they had lived, including tombstones that mark their final resting place in the local cemetery. The cemetery is quite large and extremely well kept. We spent most of our time on the back hill, or old section, where a great many of our kin were buried. Each name or date we came across we tried to tie into one or the other known branches of our tree as we tried to remember who was married to or a child of whom. It also brought about a lot of inherited stories we had heard through the years from our parents and other relatives. Our calls to one and other when we would locate a familiar name, might even have caused a few stirs in those who had been resting quietly there for so many decades. Hopefully, they enjoyed hearing their names called again and knowing they were still remembered.
On our return trip, we made a visit to the Annapolis cemetery also, where our grandparents and several other family members are buried. While it was a day not everyone’s cup of tea (or jar of moonshine, as the case may be), but we felt well rewarded for having learned more about some of those who made up the many branches of our family tree, or, as we more aptly describe it, our Family Bramble Bush, as it spreads and intertwines with those of many other families. In our family it’s not at all unusual to be “double kin” to someone.
Heck, I’m even related to myself in so many ways, I’ve ended up being my own cousin! But that’s another story for another time.
The Clan gathers…. The Annual Overall July Birthday Picnic was held Saturday, July 21 at the home of Sonny and Elma (Overall) Jennings. The “One-Date-Fits-All” for many of the family birthdays was started by Mrs. Overall a number of years ago to celebrate the birthdays of three of the daughters: Lorene, Margaret and Elma. The picnic has expanded considerably over the ensuing years to include many other extended family members. Elma and Sonny Jennings have now assumed the duties as hosts for the picnic.
The number of guests fluctuates from year to year depending on the varying schedules of family members. Even though a few were missing this year, due to conflicting appointments, the family members (and one non-family friend) who gathered numbered 30. The house was packed with guests who overflowed onto the patio to take advantage of the pleasant summer day as they enjoyed the pot-luck meal.
Those attending were: Doris Hawkins and daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Jason Richard of Columbia, Mo.; Pat and Mary Adams with Allie and Abbie Strolor of Midloothian, Virginia; Wilson Overall, David Overall, and Mike and Patricia Adams all of St. Louis; Adam Jennings of Festus, and Mike and Gail Agers of Desloge.
Guests from Farmington were: Lorene Kollmeyer, Terry Kollmeyer, Kim Kollmeyer, Tim and Linda Kollmeyer, Kristain Kollmeyer, Maxine Cole, Margaret Norton, Jeff and Kim Jennings, Whitney and Jude Schaaf, family friend Janet Douglas and hosts Elma and Sonny Jennings and son Ben Jennings.
Belated birthday observance…. Twenty-four family members gathered at the home of Anne Ledbetter from July 5-8 for an extended and belated celebration of her 90th birthday, which was actually on April 14. During their visit the family enjoyed visits to the Johnson Shut-ins, Farmington Water Park, and various area wineries. In the evenings family dinners were enjoyed between playing yard games and Pictionary later that brought much hilarity as good and bad artistry were shared.
Matt, Mike and Debbie, the three children of Anne and her late husband, Wit Ledbetter, were there along with their spouses and four great-grandchildren. Also, there were two nieces, a nephew and a great-niece who came from Lexington, Kentucky. Others came from El Paso and Houston, Texas, and Columbia and Camdenton, Missouri.
Witten Ledbetter, named for his great-grandfather, celebrated his first birthday on Sunday, July 8 at a lawn party for 65 guests, given by his parents Ross and Holly Ledbetter.
Visit Home… Bob and Marianne (Hartshorn) McGuire were in Farmington for a brief visit with Bob’s brother, George McGuire, and their sister-in-law Barbara Hartshorn. While here Bob shared an old letter from the Chamber of Commerce and two newspaper clippings (one from the Farmington News and one from the Farmington Press) dated Feb. 9, 1967. The clippings showed an artist’s renditions of a “new” sign to be placed at the two major entrances to Farmington. The concept for the signs and the suggested slogan of “Traditional Progress” had been submitted by Robert McGuire in a contest conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, during the 1966 term of Thomas P. Fitz as President. The signs, which were to horizontally cover several yards and stand a number of feet tall, were shown to be supported at the front by a brick wall, approximately three or four feet tall and display large letters spelling FARMINGTON, with the slogan, “City of Traditional Progress” below in a lower case. The execution of signs was under the direction of Bill Laut of the Ozark Steel Fabricators of Farmington. The letter was from the Chamber Secretary, Walter Delp, thanking Bob for his generosity in donating the award money [he had won] toward the expense of constructing the sign.
Both the writer of this column and Bob McGuire would be interested in receiving comments and pictures of the sign from anyone who is willing to share them. Simply drop them off or send them to the Farmington Press at 227 E. Columbia St., Farmington. Mo.
Coming up:
School Opens Aug. 16! Drive with care, be prepared to stop for school buses, and have your alternate routes planned if you have to cross Columbia or Liberty Streets between 7-8 a.m. and 3-4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8…. Barbeque, Brews and Blues Festival will be held in Downtown Farmington with lots of music, good food and fun. Barbeque competition open to teams for prizes. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for entry and cost information.
Sept. 8-10…Cedarhurst Arts and Craft Show. Jane Cook will be displaying her unique art and jewelry work. Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5 for adults, children free. Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is located at 2600 E. Richview Rd, in Mt Vernon, Illinois 6286.
