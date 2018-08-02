Baby Boomer Reunion Concert 2018
Aug. 3-4
The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert lights up the Farmington Centene Center stage this weekend. Tickets are still available and can also be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center or by phone at 756-0900.
Senior Trip for ages 50-plus
Aug. 10
$9
Join Farmington Parks and Recreation on a trip drive to Pilot Knob, walking the grounds of the battle of Fort Davidson and touring the history museum. The next stop is the Arcadia Train Station & Museum. Lunch will be at the Thee Abbey, (not included in price). Following lunch is a tour of the beauty and architecture of the incredible buildings at Arcadia Academy, theatre, chapel, gym, dorm and classroom (tour price is included). Deadline to register is Aug. 8. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at www.farmington-mo.gov.
Traditional Irish Dancing
Wednesdays in September
The class offers an introduction to traditional Irish dance along with a great workout. The class focuses on basic technique, position and rhythm. Steps are low impact, working to increase stamina and improve coordination. No dance experience is necessary for either the child or adult classes, which will culminate in the learning of a full Ceili (group) dance to music.
The cost is $40. There are four classes for each age group, lasting one hour. Ages 5-12 class is at 6 p.m., with ages 13-adult at 7 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable athletic clothes and shoes.
Hot Dippity Dog
Sept. 4
Bring your pooch out to the Farmington Water Park and let them enjoy some fun in the sun. All dogs, big or small, will be able to come enjoy all that the Farmington Water Park has to offer. They will surely enjoy this opportunity to socialize with other dogs while they enjoy the water. Minimum donation of $5. All proceeds go to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center.
Winery/Trolley tour
Thursday, Sept. 6
The Farmington Civic Center is hosting a day of riding the trolley through historical Ste. Genevieve, along with a visit to three or four wineries in the area. Several wineries are offering up to 10 percent off with day passes.
The cost is $24 per person and includes the cost of the Trolley. Space is limited and first-come, first-serve. The tour leaves from the Civic Center at 10:15 a.m.
Deadline to register is 9 a.m. by Aug. 30.
Tim Hawkins
Nov. 29-30
Hammack Advisory Group, LLC brings you a night with Tim Hawkins. Buy tickets online at timhawkins.brushfire.com/events/445170.
