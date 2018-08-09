Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Traditional Irish Dancing

Wednesdays in September

The class offers an introduction to traditional Irish dance along with a great workout. The class focuses on basic technique, position and rhythm. Steps are low impact, working to increase stamina and improve coordination. No dance experience is necessary for either the child or adult classes, which will culminate in the learning of a full Ceili (group) dance to music.

The cost is $40. There are four classes for each age group, lasting one hour. Ages 5-12 class is at 6 p.m., with ages 13-adult at 7 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable athletic clothes and shoes.

Hot Dippity Dog

Sept. 4

Bring your pooch out to the Farmington Water Park and let them enjoy some fun in the sun. All dogs, big or small, will be able to come enjoy all that the Farmington Water Park has to offer. They will surely enjoy this opportunity to socialize with other dogs while they enjoy the water. Minimum donation of $5. All proceeds go to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center.

Winery/Trolley tour

Sept. 6

The Farmington Civic Center is hosting a day of riding the trolley through historical Ste. Genevieve, along with a visit to three or four wineries in the area. Several wineries are offering up to 10 percent off with day passes.

The cost is $24 per person and includes the cost of the Trolley. Space is limited and first-come, first-serve. The tour leaves from the Civic Center at 10:15 a.m.

Deadline to register is 9 a.m. by Aug. 30.

Tim Hawkins

Nov. 29-30

Hammack Advisory Group, LLC brings you a night with Tim Hawkins. Buy tickets online at timhawkins.brushfire.com/events/445170.

