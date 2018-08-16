Farmington Presbyterian Manor recognizes employees for service and dedication

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Presbyterian Manor and Heart & Soul Hospice management teams celebrated the service accomplishments of loyal employees June 15. Employees who have worked at either Presbyterian Manor or Heart & Soul for five years or more are honored with a personalized speech from their direct supervisor and a gift.
Those recognized for service and dedication were Doris Cruse (35 years), Diane Hagerty (30 years), Madelyn Dalton (30 years), Brenda Gowen (25 years), Traery Noubarian (15 years), Elizabeth Allen (5 years), Judy Green (5 years), Bayli Hill (5 years), Lisa Richardson (5 years), Shane Bone (5 years) and Bob Webb (5 years).
“Doris is on the wall of honor at PMMA, which recognizes staff who have dedicated three decades or more to providing quality service to our residents. She is dependable and reliable, never missing a day. She also has been the employee of the month several times, which is a testament to the standard of excellence she sets,” said Shane Bone, environmental services director.
Peggy Bland, health services director, had high praise for Diane and Madelyn.
“Diane began her employment when she was just starting her career in nursing. Diane is a valuable member of our nursing team. She always has a good attitude, and I hope she spends the rest of her nursing career with us,” Bland said.
“Madelyn gives 100-percent to the residents she is caring for and makes sure they have what they need,” Bland continued. “She is a CNA (certified nursing assistant) who has devoted her life to helping and taking care of others, even in her retirement.”
The supervisor comments for all those honored may be found online at www.farmingtonpresbyterianmanor.org/our-blog.
“It is obvious you all care for the residents and their families. I appreciate the hard work you do everyday, and I also cherish your friendships. Thank you for your service,” said Jane Hull, executive director for Presbyterian Manor.
Rodney Quinton, former hospice administrator and regional director of hospice operations and services, echoed Hull’s sentiments.
“The dedication of the hospice staff is evident every single day, in every patient or family member interaction,” Quinton said. “I know our patients and their families appreciate your dedication as much as I do.”
