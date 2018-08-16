Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Farmington Public Library additions
The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August, 2018.

ADULT FICTION:

Atkins, Ace. The Sinners

Giffin, Emily. All We Ever Wanted: A Novel

Grant, Maxwell. The Shadow: Lingo and Partners of Peril, vol. 9

Gratton, Tessa. The Queens of Innis Lear

Horowitz, Anthony. The Word is Murder

Johansen, Iris. Double Blind

Lindsey, Johanna. Marry Me by Sundown

Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the Sea

McElwain, Julie. Caught in Time: A Kendra Donovan Mystery

Mirza, Fatima Farheen. A Place for Us

Peterson, Tracie. In Dreams Forgotten

Reid, Iain. I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman

Steadman, Catherine. Something in the Water

Steel, Danielle. The Good Fight

Thor, Brad. Spymaster

Weisberger, Lauren. When Life Gives You Lululemons

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Coble, Colleen. The House at Saltwater Point

Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Minding the Light

Hauck, Rachel. The Love Letter

Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the Sea

Peterson, Tracie. In Dreams Forgotten

Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman

Steel, Danielle. The Good Fight

ADULT NON-FICTION:

1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die

Abrams, Dan. Lincoln's Last Trial

Baier, Bret. Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the fall of the Soviet Empire

Bragg, Rick. The Best Cook in the World

Goldfarb, Ben. Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and why they Matter

Hurston, Zora Neale. Barracoon: The Story of the Last "Black Cargo"

Kaku, Michio. The Future of Humanity

Lyons, Michael J. World War II: A Short History

McCain, John. The Restless Wave

Polly, Matthew. Bruce Lee: A Life

Ratay, Richard. Don't Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip

Rickman, Ellen Erwin. Biltmore Estate

Robinson, Edwin Arlington. The Poetry of E.A. Robinson

Sedaris, David. Calypso

Spielvogel, Jackson J. Hitler and Nazi Germany: A History

The Oxford Illustrated History of Theatre

Voskamp, Ann. The Broken Way: A Daring Path to the Abundant Life

Williams, Walt. Significant Zero

EASY READERS:

Aston, Dianna Hutts. A Nest is Noisy

Bates, Amy June. The Big Umbrella

Blackall, Sophie. Hello, Lighthouse!

Bond, Michael. Paddington Bear

Disney Princess: Princess Magic

Dyckman, Ame. Misunderstood Shark: Starring Shark!

Gianferrari, Maria. Hawk Rising

Golden Books Publishing Company. The Little Grumpy Cat That Wouldn't

Higgins, Ryan T. We Don't Eat our Classmates!

Langenhorst, Melissa. Lucy Goosey and her Wonderful Smelling Nose

Parsley, Elise. Neck & Neck

Scanlon, Elizabeth Garton. Dear Substitute Teacher

Vere, Ed. How to Be a Lion

Vogel, Vin. A Home for Leo

JUNIOR FICTION:

Anderson, John David. Posted

Beatty, Robert. Willa of the Wood

Cavendish, Grace. Betrayal

Cheverton, Mark. Destruction of the Overworld: An Unofficial Minecrafter's Adventure

Cheverton, Mark. System Overload: an Unofficial Minecrafter's Adventure

Eggers, Dave. The Lifters

Gibbs, Stuart. Waste of Space

Kanata, Konami. The Complete Chi's Sweet Home 2

Kusaka, Hidenori. Pokémon: XY, vol. 9; Pokémon: XY, vol 10; Pokémon XY, vol. 11

Petersen, David. Mouse Guard Fall 1152; Mouse Guard, Legends of the Guard

PopularMMOs presents A Hole New World

Stevens, Cara J. The Ender Eye Prophecy: An Unofficial Graphic Novel for Minecrafters

Stilton, Thea. Thea Stilton and the Tropical Treasure

Winick, Judd. Hilo: The Boy who Crashed to Earth

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Bergin, Mark. It's Fun to Draw Pets

Bragg, Georgia. How They Croaked: The Awful Ends of the Awfully Famous

Milton, Stephanie. Minecraft: Guide to Enchantments & Potions

Nobleman, Marc Tyler. Fairy Spell: How Two Girls Convinced the World that Fairies are Real

Riordan, James. Fairy Tales

Sarcone, Gianni A. Optical Illusions

Simpson, Judith. Native Americans

Walker, Richard/ Rothwell, Nancy. Kingfisher Knowledge Human Body

Watkins, Steve. Sink or Swim

YOUNG ADULT:

Anderson, Lily. Undead Girl Gang

Cast, P. C. Dragon's Oath: A House of Night Novella

Cast, P. C. Kalona's Fall

Cast, P. C. Lebonia's Vow: A House of Night Novella

Cast, P. C. Revealed (#11)

Cawthon, Scott. The Fourth Closet

Choldenko, Gennifer. Al Capone Throws Me a Curve

Donnelly, Jennifer. Rogue Wave

Goo, Maurene. The Way You Make Me Feel

Hand, Cynthia. My Lady Jane

Hand, Cynthia. My Plain Jane

Lasky, Kathryn. Night Witches of World War II

Loeb, Jeph. Batman: Dark Victory

Loeb, Jeph. Batman: The Long Halloween

Lore, Pittacus. Fugitive Six

Maniscalco, Kerri. Hunting Prince Dracula

Mele, Dana. People Like Us

Messner, Kate. Breakout

Miller, Frank. Daredevil

Pessl, Marisha. Neverworld Wake

Reynolds, Jason. Long Way Down

Scott, Kieran. What Waits in the Water

Showalter, Gena. The Queen of Zombie Hearts

Stroud, Jonathan. Ptolemy's Gate

Tromly, Stephanie. Trouble is a Friend of Mine

West, Kasie. Listen to your Heart

Yee, Lisa. Katana at Super Hero High

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Hidalgo, Pablo. Solo, a Star Wars Story: The Official Guide

Hofstetter, Steve. Ginger Kid: Mostly True Tales from a Former Nerd

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

EDUCATIONAL:

August, Diane. McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program

CNA study guide 2018 & 2019: CNA exam preparation 2018 & 2019

HiSET 2018 preparation book

MCAT prep 2018-2019

McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program, Grade 4

McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program, Grade 5

McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program, Tennessee Grade 5

PRAXIS Principles of Learning & Teaching 2018-2019

SAT prep 2018 & 2019

Wright Group LEAD 21

ADULT BOOKS ON CD:

Coulter, Catherine. Paradox

Delinsky, Barbara. Before and Again

Gardner, Lisa. The Killing Hour

Giffin, Emily. All We Ever Wanted

Jackson, Lisa. Ominous

Scottoline, Lisa. I See Life Through Rose-Colored Glasses

Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman

Thor, Brad. Spymaster

Tyler, Anne. Clock Dance

REFERENCE:

Janson, H. W. History of Art: The Western Tradition

