Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August, 2018.
ADULT FICTION:
Atkins, Ace. The Sinners
Giffin, Emily. All We Ever Wanted: A Novel
Grant, Maxwell. The Shadow: Lingo and Partners of Peril, vol. 9
Gratton, Tessa. The Queens of Innis Lear
Horowitz, Anthony. The Word is Murder
Johansen, Iris. Double Blind
Lindsey, Johanna. Marry Me by Sundown
Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the Sea
McElwain, Julie. Caught in Time: A Kendra Donovan Mystery
Mirza, Fatima Farheen. A Place for Us
Peterson, Tracie. In Dreams Forgotten
Reid, Iain. I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman
Steadman, Catherine. Something in the Water
Steel, Danielle. The Good Fight
Thor, Brad. Spymaster
Weisberger, Lauren. When Life Gives You Lululemons
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Coble, Colleen. The House at Saltwater Point
Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Minding the Light
Hauck, Rachel. The Love Letter
Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the Sea
Peterson, Tracie. In Dreams Forgotten
Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman
Steel, Danielle. The Good Fight
ADULT NON-FICTION:
1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die
Abrams, Dan. Lincoln's Last Trial
Baier, Bret. Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the fall of the Soviet Empire
Bragg, Rick. The Best Cook in the World
Goldfarb, Ben. Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and why they Matter
Hurston, Zora Neale. Barracoon: The Story of the Last "Black Cargo"
Kaku, Michio. The Future of Humanity
Lyons, Michael J. World War II: A Short History
McCain, John. The Restless Wave
Polly, Matthew. Bruce Lee: A Life
Ratay, Richard. Don't Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip
Rickman, Ellen Erwin. Biltmore Estate
Robinson, Edwin Arlington. The Poetry of E.A. Robinson
Sedaris, David. Calypso
Spielvogel, Jackson J. Hitler and Nazi Germany: A History
The Oxford Illustrated History of Theatre
Voskamp, Ann. The Broken Way: A Daring Path to the Abundant Life
Williams, Walt. Significant Zero
EASY READERS:
Aston, Dianna Hutts. A Nest is Noisy
Bates, Amy June. The Big Umbrella
Blackall, Sophie. Hello, Lighthouse!
Bond, Michael. Paddington Bear
Disney Princess: Princess Magic
Dyckman, Ame. Misunderstood Shark: Starring Shark!
Gianferrari, Maria. Hawk Rising
Golden Books Publishing Company. The Little Grumpy Cat That Wouldn't
Higgins, Ryan T. We Don't Eat our Classmates!
Langenhorst, Melissa. Lucy Goosey and her Wonderful Smelling Nose
Parsley, Elise. Neck & Neck
Scanlon, Elizabeth Garton. Dear Substitute Teacher
Vere, Ed. How to Be a Lion
Vogel, Vin. A Home for Leo
JUNIOR FICTION:
Anderson, John David. Posted
Beatty, Robert. Willa of the Wood
Cavendish, Grace. Betrayal
Cheverton, Mark. Destruction of the Overworld: An Unofficial Minecrafter's Adventure
Cheverton, Mark. System Overload: an Unofficial Minecrafter's Adventure
Eggers, Dave. The Lifters
Gibbs, Stuart. Waste of Space
Kanata, Konami. The Complete Chi's Sweet Home 2
Kusaka, Hidenori. Pokémon: XY, vol. 9; Pokémon: XY, vol 10; Pokémon XY, vol. 11
Petersen, David. Mouse Guard Fall 1152; Mouse Guard, Legends of the Guard
PopularMMOs presents A Hole New World
Stevens, Cara J. The Ender Eye Prophecy: An Unofficial Graphic Novel for Minecrafters
Stilton, Thea. Thea Stilton and the Tropical Treasure
Winick, Judd. Hilo: The Boy who Crashed to Earth
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
Bergin, Mark. It's Fun to Draw Pets
Bragg, Georgia. How They Croaked: The Awful Ends of the Awfully Famous
Milton, Stephanie. Minecraft: Guide to Enchantments & Potions
Nobleman, Marc Tyler. Fairy Spell: How Two Girls Convinced the World that Fairies are Real
Riordan, James. Fairy Tales
Sarcone, Gianni A. Optical Illusions
Simpson, Judith. Native Americans
Walker, Richard/ Rothwell, Nancy. Kingfisher Knowledge Human Body
Watkins, Steve. Sink or Swim
YOUNG ADULT:
Anderson, Lily. Undead Girl Gang
Cast, P. C. Dragon's Oath: A House of Night Novella
Cast, P. C. Kalona's Fall
Cast, P. C. Lebonia's Vow: A House of Night Novella
Cast, P. C. Revealed (#11)
Cawthon, Scott. The Fourth Closet
Choldenko, Gennifer. Al Capone Throws Me a Curve
Donnelly, Jennifer. Rogue Wave
Goo, Maurene. The Way You Make Me Feel
Hand, Cynthia. My Lady Jane
Hand, Cynthia. My Plain Jane
Lasky, Kathryn. Night Witches of World War II
Loeb, Jeph. Batman: Dark Victory
Loeb, Jeph. Batman: The Long Halloween
Lore, Pittacus. Fugitive Six
Maniscalco, Kerri. Hunting Prince Dracula
Mele, Dana. People Like Us
Messner, Kate. Breakout
Miller, Frank. Daredevil
Pessl, Marisha. Neverworld Wake
Reynolds, Jason. Long Way Down
Scott, Kieran. What Waits in the Water
Showalter, Gena. The Queen of Zombie Hearts
Stroud, Jonathan. Ptolemy's Gate
Tromly, Stephanie. Trouble is a Friend of Mine
West, Kasie. Listen to your Heart
Yee, Lisa. Katana at Super Hero High
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:
Hidalgo, Pablo. Solo, a Star Wars Story: The Official Guide
Hofstetter, Steve. Ginger Kid: Mostly True Tales from a Former Nerd
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
EDUCATIONAL:
August, Diane. McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program
CNA study guide 2018 & 2019: CNA exam preparation 2018 & 2019
HiSET 2018 preparation book
MCAT prep 2018-2019
McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program, Grade 4
McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program, Grade 5
McGraw-Hill Reading Wonders: CCSS reading/language arts program, Tennessee Grade 5
PRAXIS Principles of Learning & Teaching 2018-2019
SAT prep 2018 & 2019
Wright Group LEAD 21
ADULT BOOKS ON CD:
Coulter, Catherine. Paradox
Delinsky, Barbara. Before and Again
Gardner, Lisa. The Killing Hour
Giffin, Emily. All We Ever Wanted
Jackson, Lisa. Ominous
Scottoline, Lisa. I See Life Through Rose-Colored Glasses
Silva, Daniel. The Other Woman
Thor, Brad. Spymaster
Tyler, Anne. Clock Dance
REFERENCE:
Janson, H. W. History of Art: The Western Tradition
