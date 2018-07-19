The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July:
ADULT FICTION:
Blanton, Heather. A Lady in Defiance
Box, C.J. Force of Nature
Butrum, Christina. Everything She Needed
Cameron, Marc. Tom Clancy: Power and Empire
Finder, Joseph. The Switch
Forsyth, Frederick. The Kill List
Greaney, Mark. Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance
Kingsbury, Karen. To the Moon and Back
Knight, Jaye. Resistance
Laam, Jennifer. The Secret Daughter of the Star
Preston, Douglas. The Pharaoh Key
Robards, Karen. The Moscow Deception
Shaara, Jeff. A Blaze of Glory
Shaara, Jeff. The Smoke at Dawn
Wilson, Susan. The Dog Who Saved Me
Woods, Stuart. Turbulence
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Barnes, Julian. The Only Story
Cognetti, Paolo. The Eight Mountains
Coster, Naima. Halsey Steet
Crouch, Blake. The Last Town
Hooper, Kay. Hold Back the Dark
Jackson, Lisa. One Last Breath
Jenkins, Beverly. Tempest
Johnstone, William. Remington 1894
Knoll, Jessica. The Favorite Sister
Lewis, Preston. Hard Texas Winter
Maxerll, Cathy. If Ever I Should Love You
McKinlay, Jenn. Every Dog Has His Day
Miller, Tom. The Philosopher's Flight
Olsen, Gregg. The Last Thing She Ever Did
Pierce, Thomas. The Afterlives
Preston, Douglas. The Pharaoh Key
Thomson, E.S. Dark Asylum
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Feek, Rory. Once Upon a Farm
Pollock, Michael. Illustrated Dictionary of Gardening
ADULT BOOKS ON CD:
King, Stephen. The Outsiders
Johansen, Iris. Double Blind
Maden, Mike. Tom Clancy: Line of Sight
Roberts, Nora. Shelter in Place
Steel, Danielle . The Good Fight
Woods, Stuart. Turbulence
